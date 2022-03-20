A Colombian assures that she is pregnant with rapper Anuel AA | entertainment

It seems that the new romance -which has monopolized social networks- between the Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA and the Dominican Yailin ran into the first stone in his path.

And it is that the couple of artists faces, once again, controversies because a Colombian woman, identified as Melissa Vallecilla, alleged that she is pregnant with Anuel AA, whose first name is Emmanuel Gasmey Santiago.

The 28-year-old female met the Puerto Rican a few months ago at a private party in Houston, Texas, according to the “El Gordo y la Flaca” program.

According to the program, after meeting the rapper, Vallecilla and Anuel met again on several occasions in Miami, and maintained a long-distance relationship.

Some time later, the Colombian became pregnant and reported it to the interpreter of “Real until death”, who, according to the program, took it in a good way.

According to “El Gordo y la Flaca”, the urban artist took a paternity test and it was positive. For this reason, he agreed that he would recognize the baby, but “everything changed when Anuel met Yailin,” the “show” quoted.

Allegedly, Melissa Vallecilla is six months pregnant.



