a Colombian defends Johnny Depp

The 37-year-old lawyer Camille Vasquez, has become one of the most visible parts of the famous trial of celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Her interventions have been reproduced millions of times through TikTok and the harshness of her questions to Heard have made her viral and recognized.

Camille Vásquez was born in July 1984 in the United States and She is the daughter of Colombian citizens, which makes her have dual nationality. Her parents have been identified as Leonel and Marilia Vásquezsaid the Evening Standard, which cites reports about her.

The daughter of Colombians studied at the University of Southern California (USC), where she obtained a ‘magna cum laude’ and at the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, reads her biography. Her preparation is impeccable and so far she has shown it with her interventions made with respect and great professionalism.

He works at the law firm Brown Rudnick, a law firm that was hired by Depp, who chose the firm because it is specialized in defamation cases, just like the one your client is experiencingnoted the medium.

It will interest you: “ABC News Special: Alec Baldwin Unscripted”, Star + presents the complete interview

She was recognized as one of the best lawyers in the United States, by ‘Ones to Watch’ magazine, Commercial Litigation, 2021-2022, reported the firm, and is fluent in Spanish.

Vásquez has questioned Heard about editing photos with bruises that have been presented during the trial and about the destination of 7 million dollars that are supposed to go to charities, said BBC Mundo.

Camille Vasquez is captured during the trial

The trial that already reaches more than six weeks of accusations and revelations, has put the star of Pirates of the Caribbean in a constant face to face with his ex-wife Amber Heard, for having written a response to a column he wrote in The Washington Post insinuating that he had been a victim of domestic abuse.

During the statements of the actors, details of their unhealthy love relationship have been known, where both accuse each other of domestic abuserevealing delicate situations, some as funny as they are bizarre.

Depp and Heard’s legal teams try to prove that their clients are innocent with interrogations that have left chilling statements, such as that the actor would have lost part of a finger due to a fight with his ex-wife.

Read also: Anarkia: “I had to be a clown to be seen”

To this day, the press does not stop relating the lawyer to Depp. Her closeness is evident at the end of each session, but we assume that Camille’s admiration for her client is such that her connection and trust between the two is undeniable.