a Colombian defends Johnny Depp

The 37-year-old lawyer Camille Vasquez, has become one of the most visible parts of the famous trial of celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Her interventions have been reproduced millions of times through TikTok and the harshness of her questions to Heard have made her viral and recognized.

Camille Vásquez was born in July 1984 in the United States and She is the daughter of Colombian citizens, which makes her have dual nationality. Her parents have been identified as Leonel and Marilia Vásquezsaid the Evening Standard, which cites reports about her.

The daughter of Colombians studied at the University of Southern California (USC), where she obtained a ‘magna cum laude’ and at the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, reads her biography. Her preparation is impeccable and so far she has shown it with her interventions made with respect and great professionalism.

He works at the law firm Brown Rudnick, a law firm that was hired by Depp, who chose the firm because it is specialized in defamation cases, just like the one your client is experiencingnoted the medium.

