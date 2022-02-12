a colossus with a dizzying cost

Jason Momoa, Hawaiian actor famous for Game of Thrones, has an imposing camper: the characteristics of the EarthRomer XVi-Lti

He is known for playing Aquaman and DKhal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Jason Momoa he is a Hawaiian actor very well known in the star system but also a fan of motors.

The majestic camper he owns speaks for him: a EarthRomer XVi-Lti on which in recent times it has often been immortalized. A real colossus with a stratospheric price. Momoa he bought it a few years ago, in 2018, and it is his inseparable travel companion. A demonstration? In 2019 he chose it as a means to attend the premiere of Aquaman and who knows who does not grant an encore when there will be the debut of the sequel (expected in December).

Meanwhile, he enjoys his camper suitable for adventure but in which there is certainly no lack of luxury. So on board there are interiors with brown alder furniture but also details of great value: a completely customized set of 12 pots, an electric induction hob, a coffee maker (strictly made in Italy) mounted in parades. But the details of Momoa’s EarthRomer XVi-Lti certainly don’t end there.

Jason Momoa, luxury camper: what a cost

The luxury camper wanted by Jason Momoa and to which the actor contributed in the design and setting up, he also has a set of fine cups and glasses. Going into the details of the configuration, the camper presents the body in carbon fiber, with a lithium-ion battery and solar panels present on the roof.

There is also a touch screen interface. The frame is Ford F-550while the tank guarantees space for 340 liters of fuel with an autonomy of 1450 km. To push it a 6.7-liter V8 Turbodiesel engine capable of unleashing a power of 300 horsepower and 740 Nm of maximum torque.

There is also a water tank of 340 liters. The EarthRomer XVi-Lti certainly does not go unnoticed with its luxurious details and its mind-boggling cost: 750 thousand dollars. Certainly not a vehicle suitable for all budgets.