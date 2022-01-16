a comedian and a legendary musician

Keanu Reeves has revealed the names of the only two stars he has ever asked for an autograph!

Even an actor like Keanu Reeves has its idols! Apparently there are only two and the mythical Neo of the Matrix has “bothered” them only once to ask for an autograph (even being insulted)! Reeves is a real movie star who became popular in the 1990s thanks to films like Point Break, Matrix, Speed and, later, John Wick. The Canadian actor recently returned to theaters with Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the cult franchise, and will soon return as the lethal John Wick. The actor has starred with celebrities of all kinds, appearing in a multitude of film genres, from action to comedy, horror to science fiction. Not just acting, among Reeves’ talents there is also that of playing bass; the actor was in fact the bassist of the Dogstar band, disbanded in 2002. We also know that he is a great motorbike enthusiast and that he often goes out on two wheels. Thanks to his generosity and his philanthropy he has become an example to follow and an idol for many cinephiles. But who are the idols of Keanu Reeves?

In a recent interview with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert the actor takes part in a game with the host Colbert, a quick succession of questions. One of the questions he is asked is whether he has ever asked another celebrity for an autograph. Reeves replies in the affirmative and reveals that he asked the legendary musician for an autograph Lou Reed, guitarist of the Velvet Underground. The autograph was actually for a friend of his, but the actor explained that the late guitarist was very kind and helpful, unlike the other celebrity he asked for an autograph! The other autograph was in fact asked of the famous comedian George Carlin, who dedicated a note to Reeves that reads: “Dear Keanu, fuck you”. The actor later discovered that that kind of autograph is part of Carlin’s typical style, but at first he was disappointed! “I thought he wrote it just for me, but then I met other people who told me that he wrote the same things to him.”