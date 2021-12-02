a comic as a gift, there is also Keanu Reeves

Give comics as a gift to let people into the bookstore and, why not, get them back: so we could summarize Free Comic Book Day Italy, the annual event, in its sixth edition, dedicated to the ninth art. From today and throughout the month of December in fact, while supplies last, it will be possible to receive in the participating comics shops, 280 throughout Italy, special unpublished books selected directly from the main comic book publishers in Italy: Panini Comics, Sergio Bonelli Editore, Star Comics and Salda Press. There is something for all tastes: among others there are Mickey Mouse, superheroes from Batman to Avengers, international manga and serials.

KEANU REEVES ‘COMICS DEBUT

Among the many releases there is also one preview of BRZRKR, the comic of which Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is co-author and protagonist. With more than 600,000 copies sold in the United States, it is the story of a warrior who sows a trail of violence behind him. A real editorial case, which saw the light in 2020 thanks to a crowdfounding collection of 1.45 million dollars, the rights of BRZRK have already been purchased by Netflix for a live-action in which Reeves will be the protagonist.

A NEW SEASON FOR COMICS

But Free Comic Book Day it is not the only event that focuses on comics: always today, ending on December 5, also at the start BilBOlBul, International Comics Festival of Bologna, which this year celebrates 20 years of Graphic Novel in Italy, testifying to an ever-increasing attention to this real art that amuses, excites but can also make reportage, as it taught a generation Zerocalcare, which we are all enjoying “Tear along the edges”.