a commitment to contribute to healthy environments from the community – Official site of the Government of the Ministry of Public Health in Cuba

Creating a national movement of popular participation and promotion to make visible the importance of healthy environments and their impact on the health of the population, is the objective of the Wellness Week, which will be held from September 10 to 16 and has the neighborhoods as action center.

Regarding the date, a message from Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recognized the relevance of the neighborhoods where we live and grow, and pointed out that this “it is an opportunity to strengthen the role of individuals in them after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

José Moya, PAHO/WHO representative in Cuba, also referred to the pertinence of taking advantage of these days in health promotion for the well-being of people and communities and emphasizing a positive vision of health. “Neighborhoods are important for promoting healthy living and creating social cohesion“added the expert.

The doctor stated that The largest of the Antilles, together with the member states of PAHO, is committed to strengthening healthy environments and facilitating the participation and empowerment of the community as part of the Strategy and Plan of Action on Health Promotion in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals 2019-2030.

“The environment is a priority to have a healthy life and promote well-being, as it encompasses the entire environment where man develops, so people must maintain the care of that environment“said Dr. Susana Suárez, director of Environmental Health of the Ministry of Public Health.

He mentioned the impact that noise pollution, the proliferation of vectors and the risk factors for communicable and non-communicable diseases can have on people.

Teresa Lage, methodologist of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, highlighted the value of physical activity, hence they carry out sports and recreational actions to avoid a sedentary lifestyle and promote adequate lifestyles.

Wellness Week began in 2011 inspired by Caribbean Wellness Day, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of September. This year’s campaign has as its motto Our neighbourhood, our health, and is in line with the theme of World Health Day 2022.

During these days in Cuba, teaching, scientific and educational activities will be carried out, community and government leaders will be trained, environmental sanitation actions and health, agricultural and cultural fairs will be carried out.



