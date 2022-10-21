A common respiratory virus is spreading at unusually high levels, overwhelming children’s hospitals

Know the symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus 1:26

(CNN) — When Amber Sizemore and her family headed out of state to celebrate her birthday last week, she was hoping her youngest daughter, Raegan, would try swimming. But the normally energetic and adventurous 15-month-old was not herself on Saturday.



“He hated it, and he usually loves the water,” Sizemore said.

On Sunday, as the family headed back to Ohio, the girl “coughed like crazy.”

“He was coughing so badly that he was throwing up,” Sizemore said. Raegan also stopped eating and developed a fever.

When the Tylenol didn’t help, Sizemore took her to urgent care and told them RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cold-like virus, was making the rounds at Raegan’s daycare, where Sizemore also works.

The test result was positive, and Raegan’s vital signs prompted clinic staff to tell Sizemore to take her daughter to the hospital.

As soon as they saw her vital signs, staff at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland knew Raegan had to be admitted, her mother said. She needed oxygen.

“They’ve been very good here and they’ve taken very good care of her, but the scariest thing is, if she hadn’t known she was exposed to RSV, she might have let her cough go,” Sizemore said. “I’m glad I didn’t wait.”

There is now an “unprecedented” rise in RSV cases among US children, some doctors tell CNN.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not track hospitalizations or deaths from RSV as it does with the flu, but said Thursday that there have been an increase in cases of that virus in many parts of the country.

Several children’s hospitals told CNN they have been “overwhelmed” with patients at a time of year when an increase in RSV patients is unusual.

And overall, children’s hospital beds are more crowded now than they have been in the past two years, according to federal data.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) does not specify the reason for hospitalization, but about three-quarters of available pediatric hospital beds across the country are full right now . By comparison, children’s hospital beds were two-thirds full on average in the past two years.

“This level of increase has never been recorded”

With RSV on the rise, UH Rainbow Babies hospital has had so many patients that it went into diversion mode for a couple of days in early October, which meant it couldn’t accept emergency outpatient admissions. It is now admitting patients again, but is still overwhelmed with RSV cases.

The rise in cases in Connecticut has been so overwhelming that Children’s Hospital of Connecticut is coordinating with the governor and public health commissioner to determine whether to bring in the National Guard to expand its capacity to care for these young patients.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been at Connecticut Children’s for 25 years and I’ve never seen this level of increase in specific RSV cases at our hospital,” Dr. Juan Salazar, the hospital’s executive vice president and chief physician, told CNN.

In Texas, where RSV cases typically spike in December or January, Cook Children’s Fort Worth Emergency Department and its urgent care centers are seeing significant numbers of RSV cases. Nearly half of the Intensive Care Unit is filled with RSV cases, hospital spokeswoman Kim Brown said; Between October 2 and October 8, there were 210 cases of RSV at Cook Children’s; a week later, there were 288.

Lindy, Jeff and Zoey Green’s 4-month-old daughter, was admitted to Cook Hospital on Sunday.

At the hospital, Lindy’s fever was so high that at one point they said they used ice packs to cool her down.

“I don’t know how, but he slept with those ice packs on him,” says Zoey Green, holding an exhausted Lindy in the hospital. Green said they’re trying to keep her hydrated so she doesn’t have to reconnect to a line.

“We want him to be better, for sure.”

Dr. Mallory Davis, an infection prevention expert at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has also seen an early rise.

“We are very crowded, and our census numbers are quite high, as we are working on how to accommodate all the sick children in the community,” he said.

Children’s Hospital Colorado has seen an early surge in RSV hospitalizations and is beginning to see the first flu cases of the season, said Dr. Kevin Messacar, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at the Colorado College of Medicine. the University of Colorado.

“We have recorded an increase in patient volume since the end of the summer [boreal]which started with rhinoviruses and enteroviruses when kids went back to school, and is now being fueled by RSV and parainfluenza,” he said. “With flu season fast approaching with what appears to be an early start, we are concerned by the persistent increase in volumes of sick children requiring hospitalization.

At UH Rainbow Babies, the staff hopes things don’t get much worse. “I hope we’re peaking now, because if we’re not, it’s going to be hell,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director for pediatric infection control.

RSV cases tend to fill hospitals, even in regular seasons, since there is not much treatment and it can require several days of supportive care in severe cases, Edwards said.

Sick children “need that oxygen support, so they can’t be home,” he said.

Experts believe that cases in the US may be increasing now due to the phase of the covid-19 pandemic we are in.

When everyone stayed home in 2020 and 2021 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the typical RSV season seemed to change. Case counts were low, and that created an “immunity gap.”

Children who normally would have been infected by the virus in those years, instead, are getting sick now.

Who is vulnerable to RSV

The CDC states that most children will get RSV sometime before their second birthday. This is a highly contagious virus that does not usually cause serious illness, except in older adults or those with chronic heart or lung disease or a weakened immune system, and in some infants and children.

There is no specific treatment for RSV and no vaccine. Symptoms usually last a week or two and go away with plenty of fluids and rest.

However, for some children it can be a much more serious disease. RSV can be especially dangerous for premature infants, newborns, children with weakened immune systems or neuromuscular disorders, and those younger than 2 years with chronic heart and lung conditions, according to the CDC.

RSV can develop into bronchiolitis, in which the small airways can become inflamed and congested, or into pneumonia. The child may have to stay in the hospital for extra oxygen or even mechanical ventilation to help him breathe.

How is RSV spread?

An infected person can spread RSV through coughing or sneezing. If respiratory droplets land on a surface, such as a doorknob or desk, and someone else touches it and then touches their face, they can make you sick.

It is usually such a mild illness that adults often don’t realize they have it, or think it’s just a cold or allergy and continue to interact with others.

“It’s not a fatiguing virus like the flu or covid, so you really feel good,” Edwards said. “And then what happens is your neighbor has this beautiful baby, and you bring her some stew, and you kiss that little baby because you feel good. You don’t feel bad. And unfortunately, you give it to them, and sometimes they end up in Hospital”.

Older siblings can also transmit the virus to younger ones.

“Babies drool on toys and on each other and everything else, so daycares spread it, too,” Edwards said.

If your child is coughing or lethargic, or just not acting like usual, it’s a good idea to take them to the pediatrician.

In the doctor’s office, the necessary tests can be carried out to find out if it is RSV, the flu, covid-19 or streptococcus.

Pediatricians say that it may be necessary to go to the emergency room if the baby is dehydrated; if you have difficult, labored, shallow, or rapid breathing; if you have a high fever or bluish skin; or if you don’t respond. The CDC says that most babies do better with supportive care and can often go home within a few days.

How to prevent RSV

The best way to prevent RSV infections, according to doctors, is to teach children to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbows instead of their hands. Also try to keep frequently touched surfaces clean.

“Hand hygiene is the single most important thing we can do to keep ourselves and others safe,” says Davis, of Children’s Hospital Grand Rapids. She tells people to never touch her face unless she has recently washed her hands.

When children or adults are sick, they have to do one thing and one thing only, he said: “Stay home when they’re sick so they don’t spread whatever respiratory illness they have.”

Sizemore, whose daughter is still in hospital with RSV but appears to be getting better, also advises people to take the virus seriously.

“I wish other parents knew not to take their child’s cough lightly and to take the symptoms seriously,” she said. “This could have been a much worse situation if we hadn’t gotten help for Raegan.”

— Brenda Goodman, Jamie Gumbrecht, Deidre McPhillips and Chris Boyette contributed reporting.