Super bonus 110%: how to behave if several interventions that can be facilitated are carried out on the same building and the credit assignment or it discount on invoice? From the point of view of the obligations, one must be sent communication to the Revenue Agency, but beware: a communication must be sent for every type of work carried out.

This, in a nutshell, is the indication of the Financial Administration contained in the reply to theruling n. 784 published on November 18, 2021.

Superbonus 110% communication of credit transfer or invoice discount: a communication for every type of job

The starting point for this explanation is given by the question posed by an owner of a building consisting of 5 units, 3 of which are category A / 3 dwellings and the others consist of a category C / 1 shop and a category C / 2 warehouse / cellar . Furthermore, the building is located in a seismic risk municipality 3.

The instant asks theRevenue Agency if you can take advantage of the superbonus 110% both for energy efficiency and seismic risk reduction works. Seeing as it is different interventions, also asks if they should send two communications separate to the Revenue Agency, or if it is okay to send a single form with the sum of the amounts relating to the two interventions.

In the first part of the response to question no. 784, the Revenue Agency retraces the reference legislation, and then gives an affirmative answer instantly: it is possible to take advantage of the 110% superbonus.

Regarding the question concerning i forms to be sent to the Revenue Agency, the Financial Administration has clarified that a communication of credit transfer or discount must be sent on the invoice for each intervention carried out.

In the case of the applicant, who wants to carry out energy redevelopment works, reduction of seismic risk and replacement of fixtures, he must send three different modules, one for each intervention.

Superbonus 110% and communication to the Inland Revenue: why do you need a form for each intervention?

In the response to the question in question, the Revenue Agency also explains why this type of fulfillment must be carried out. The motivation must be found in the instructions for completing the form, which can be found in the provision of the Revenue Agency published on 8 August 2020.

The instructions expressly provide that, in the “Type of intervention” field, the taxpayer indicates the identification code of the intervention for which the communication is made.

The taxpayer is also required to distinguish between interventions on common parts and on individual real estate units and, specifically, between:

energy efficiency interventions;

anti-seismic interventions in seismic zone 1, 2 and 3;

other interventions.

We leave attached the answer to the question n. 784 of the Revenue Agency.