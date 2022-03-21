A company develops an “invisibility shield” with which to hide anything

One of the superpowers preferred by superhero lovers is the invisibility. This quality that Harry Potter also enjoyed thanks to his cape, obviously, is impossible for ordinary people, so it will always be an unattainable dream. However, science is taking steps to bring invisibility as close to people as possible.

the london company Invisibility Shield Co has managed to create a invisibility shield that allows you to hide anything, including people, without being visible. This is possible because it uses a set of special lenses to redirect light.

This is how the invisible shield works

These vertically oriented lenses manage to deflect much of the light very efficiently reflected by the object or person hiding behind this shield. This light is sent by the shield to its sides so “the vertically oriented strip of light reflected by the standing or crouching subject quickly becomes very diffuse as it spreads horizontally past the rear of the shield.”

These shields are at quite affordable prices Invisibility Shield Co

In contrast, this is not the case with the backlight, which is “much brighter and wider” so “as it passes through the back of the shield, a much larger portion of the light is refracted both through the shield and towards the observer.” Therefore, the background light is “smeared” horizontally through the shield and is blocks out the area where the subject would normally be seenwhich is now completely hidden.

In order to develop the shields, the team of Invisibility Shield Co tested various lens shapes with different angles, depths, profiles, and separation distances. For the invisibility shield to work as well as possible, it must be located in backgrounds with defined horizontal lines: serves the horizon, walls, railings or lines.

There is a model for less than 60 euros

The shield’s developers have explained that they jumped on this quest because they were “disappointed by the lack of progress and the continued unavailability of working invisibility shields.” Since they got down to work, they have gone through “many failures” to “develop a reliable, scalable and efficient manufacturing process”.

So far, they have been achieved. develop 25 fully functional units of these shields. And although you might think that such a product is expensive, the truth is that the price is quite competitive. The small size around 60 euros while the big one goes to the almost 358 euros.