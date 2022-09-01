a company was supposed to refund $100 and transferred $10.5 million… and they used the money

Imagine that you check your bank account like any other day and discover a totally unexpected transfer of money. $10.5 million. Surely you think that someone in some company or financial institution committed the worst of her life; but two, three and even seven months go by, and no one claims the money.

The fatal mistake of a cryptocurrency company: it had to refund $100 and it transferred $10.5 million by mistake. Photo: Getty Images

This was exactly what happened to Australian Thevamanogari Manivel in May 2021, when the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com accidentally transferred, for reimbursement, about US$10,474,143.00.

According to its website, Crypto.com has more than 50 million users deployed in 90 countries around the world. “We believe it is your basic right to control your money, data and identity,” the site says.

A legal document released Friday by the Australasian Legal Information Institute says the company was supposed to repay only $100 to Manivel, but instead entered the account number in the payment amount field. Worst of all, he didn’t notice the mistake until after seven months.

The ruling, issued in the Supreme Court of Victoria, indicates that Crypto.com detected the irregularity at the end of an audit that was carried out at the end of December. As expected, the company initiated legal actionand not only against Mannivel, but also against his sister Thilagavathy Gangadory, who benefited from the transfer.

Before Crypto.com ordered Mannivel’s bank account to be frozen in February, they noted that the woman had already transferred most of the money to other accounts and was had bought a property for $1.35 million in Craigieburn, a suburb of Melbourne.

The first amount was sent in January to his daughter Raveena Vijian, about $430,000. A month later he bought the house and then transferred the documents to his sister who lives in Malaysia.

The plaintiffs, Crypto.com, presented evidence that Manivel had divided up most of the “improper payment” through various payments to eight other defendants, the legal document says.

Once again, in March 2022, the company tried to provide Gangadory with orders to freeze his account, along with other documents relevant to the procedure, “but they were unsuccessful.”

According to the court report, Crypto.com sent emails to Manivel’s lawyers with an attached affidavit of assets from the second defendant. The reply email from Gangadory, sister of Manivel, simply stated: “Received thanks”.

“Plaintiffs’ attorneys were advised by Manivel’s attorneys that Gangadory was seeking legal advice and indicated that counsel for Gangadory would be in contact with plaintiffs’ attorneys ‘shortly,’” the report says.

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange app based in Singapore. Photo: Getty Images

The ruling issued on Friday ordered Gangadory to pay Crypto.com $1.35 million, sell the property and pay $27,369.64 interest and other costs.

Crypto.com is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange app with around 3,000 employees. The official cryptocurrency of the platform is Chronos. It was founded in 2016 under the name “Monaco” and two years later they adopted the current brand.

In January 2022, the company was the victim of a theft of $15 million worth of Ethereumwhich a group of hackers tried to launder through a cryptocurrency “mixer” known as Tornado Cash, according to a report by cryptosecurity firm Peck Shield, cited by Gizmodo.

On August 17, Crypto.com registered with the UK financial services regulator, which means it is approved to offer crypto asset services and products to customers in that region. A week earlier it had been registered in South Korea, after it was approved by the Italian government in July.

