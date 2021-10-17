a comparison that doesn’t hold up

by Francesca Iervasi and Pietro Milella

Covid has changed many things, interpersonal relationships, family relationships, even chat appointments. In a world where social media reign supreme for work and meetings, the pandemic has made its weight felt in the latter area. With the spread of Coronavirus the fear of contracting a disease that is sometimes subtle and unconsciously spread like wildfire it seems to scare people as only HIV did in the past. The fear of contact, at certain times, has reached manic peaks, exceeding what were the requirements for containing the epidemic. The parallelism is inevitable, between the fear of the unknown disease, the unknown partner and the idea of ​​deliberately getting sick.

In some cases the psychosis has even surpassed that of HIV. A ride on Grindr, a well-known gay dating app, would suggest that people are paying more attention to the tampon or vaccine during this time than to sexual health status. Scrolling through the profiles you will find descriptions in which users indicate the vaccine they have received or if they have had a swab recently. Some even define themselves #teampfizer #teammoderna and so on. Even the very phrase “A or P”, which usually translates into active or passive, has been ironically declined in AstraZeneca or Pfizer. A behavior that very often conflicts with sexual status. On some profiles you will find descriptions of people attesting to immunization or requesting vaccination of the partner, but they do not specify status regarding STDs Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Although this is an extremely sensitive data, whether seropositivity or not, many do not even indicate the date of the last HIV test, but require a company that has at least had the swab recently when not already protected by the Coronavirus. The Covid-HIV-seropositivity parallelism certainly recalls the 1980s, when the disease was a media stigma linked to the homosexual world, but today it would only take a basic sex education to understand that this is not the case at all.

In the 80s gay cancer, as it was defined by the newspapers of many Western countries, has claimed thousands of victims. Many will remember the famous Philadelphia scene in which Denzel Washington, attorney Joe Miller, after shaking hands with Oscar-winning Tom Hanks, fellow AIDS colleague Andy Beckett, looks at his palm reluctantly, as if only contact physical could infect him. It was the death of Rock Hudson in 1985 and the spread of the syndrome in Africa, India and South America that undermined the idea that it was a disease that only affects homosexuals. In Italy, on 20 July 1985, the first progress advertising was broadcast to raise awareness of prevention: “AIDS, if you know it, it doesn’t kill you”. For the first time, Italians were told that an exchange of saliva or a handshake were not vehicles of contagion, unlike the use of used syringes and unprotected intercourse. One of the most memorable commercials, which aired from 1987 to the mid-1990s, certainly remains “AIDS: if you know it you avoid it, if you know it it doesn’t kill you”. We will probably all remember that purple line which, embracing the protagonists of advertising, simulated contagion.

Maybe even the writers of “The coronavirus can still affect us closely: it’s up to us to stop it” of the Ministry of Health: a red sign that surrounded all the people who, not respecting the basic anti-contagion rules, favored the spread of the virus. In March 2020, when the cases of Covid began to multiply in Italy, there were many who compared the pandemic of the decade to the Spanish flu and, above all, to AIDS. “There is no comparison” wrote last year the American activist, blogger, writer and actor Mark S. King, who has been HIV positive since 1985. “Nobody cared about the people who died of AIDS in the early years of the pandemic. […] In the early 1980s, AIDS was killing all the right people: homosexuals, drug addicts, and black men and women. There is no comparison with a new viral outbreak that could kill the people that society actually values, like your grandmother and her friends in the nursing home. ” As the activist himself points out, politics, at the time, did nothing to help the sick who were even thrown out of the apartments they lived in or fired – just like Andy Beckett in Jonathan Demme’s film.

In Italy, in 1988, some structures of Villa Glori, in Rome, were converted into centers to welcome and treat AIDS patients. The initiative sparked the indignation of some citizens who they signed petitions to close the treatment halls of an evil that they themselves defined as “equivalent to the plague”. When our cities and villages have turned into red zones due to the coronavirus outbreaks, despite the fear and the hunt for the greaser – often promoted by the same news programs that went in search of the so-called patient zero as a Templar with the Grail – none has filed petitions to remove those in quarantine from the apartments. Entire communities have even supported the Civil Protection in bringing shopping and basic necessities at these people’s home.

According to UNAIDS, the United Nations Program for HIV and AIDS, 690,000 people worldwide died from complications related to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome in 2019 alone. The first report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on AIDS patients dates back to 40 years ago. Four decades have passed and there is still no vaccine to save billions of people. Less than a year after the announcement of the first lockdown, Europe was already immunizing its population. No, Covid cannot be compared to AIDS.