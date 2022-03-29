a complaint about the “lack of freedom of expression” that we have already seen before

Elon Musk’s relationship with Twitter is love-hate. It is known that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX spends hours tweeting, but he has also criticized his operation on several occasions. The last one has been now, where Musk has used his profile to complain about the lack of freedom of expression on Twitter, to the point of raise publicly whether you should create your own open source social network.

“Freedom of expression is essential for a democracy to work. Do you think Twitter rigorously respects this principle?” He expressed in one of his tweets. And in the same thread she has raised the question of whether a new platform is needed.

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

The conversation continued with a question from Pranay Patthole, a software developer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in India, in which he proposed building a platform with an open source algorithm, where propaganda is minimal.

The Musk’s response has been “I’m seriously thinking about it”. As with so many promises from Elon Musk on Twitter, it does not mean that this will happen, but it does suggest what the tycoon’s concerns are.

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Criticism of freedom of expression on Twitter comes from afar

This idea of ​​creating an open social network is not new. In fact, Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and former CEO of the company, explained his vision of the future of social networks and already pointed out that it would be the user who decides the algorithm to applyequivalent to how we now choose the apps we want to use.

As a result of that, Twitter maintains the Bluesky initiative in which they want to decentralize social networks. This debate initiated by Elon Musk fits very well with that idea and is probably a reflection of the different initiatives that are currently being worked on to promote platforms of this style.

Elon Musk he is not the first public figure to criticize freedom of expression on Twitter. Another well-known tweeter was former President Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform. Recently, Trump publicly launched the Truth application, as an attempt to guarantee freedom of expression. However, a few days later, criticism of censorship and user blocking began to arrive.

Image | James Duncan Davidson