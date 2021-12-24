A complete bill for bitcoin is coming in the US in 2022

Consumer protection, stablecoin regulation, and the creation of a new organization under the combined jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission to oversee the digital asset market are all provisions of an upcoming bill that a senator Republican will present at the U.S. congress in 2022.

If the bill were to be passed, it would also provide regulators with clear guidance on which digital assets belong to various asset classes. A member of the Senate Banking Committee, Lummis, is widely regarded as a major proponent of cryptocurrency, in which he also has an interest. According to the documents, he recognized a bitcoin purchase of between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000 he made earlier this year in October.

In November, the senator claimed that bitcoin is digital gold stating that the asset is here to stay. “I think bitcoin is here to stay. And I think many of the others are not, the fact that bitcoin is completely decentralized and that some of these others were issued by a person or entity who kept a large block of the coin for themselves, and then issued others to participating means they look more like security than commodity. Bitcoin is clearly a commodity. It’s digital gold, ”Lummis said.

Notably, a growing number of politicians and government workers in the United States are working with cryptocurrency, Lummis’ Wyoming website uses the Bitpay platform to accept bitcoin payments for campaign contributions as the former Carolina delta government candidate South John Warren launched a new Bitcoin mining company called GEM Mining just last week on December 15th.

All in all, as one of the first attempts to establish comprehensive regulations for the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency industry, the bill faces a difficult path through a Senate that is equally divided on the issue, mostly along political lines. Senator Elizabeth Warren, for example, recently questioned bitcoin mining operations, arguing that cryptocurrency miners contribute to environmental damage.