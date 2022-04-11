A Complete Guide to Country Music Stars’ Cutest Pets: Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift, and More

ads

Nice homeland! In addition to singing hit country songs, many of the genre’s beloved artists spend their time raising their faithful four-legged companions.

Taylor Swift, whose “I Bet You Think About Me” earned a coveted Video of the Year nomination at the April 2022 CMT Awards, is the proud cat mother of three felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. (All three cats are named after their favorite film and television actors: Ellen Pompeo’s character on Grey’s Anatomy, Mariska Hargitay’s role on Law & Order: SVU, and the title character in Brad Pitt’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.) ).

“[The] The most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats. I’m obsessed with them,” the “All Too Well” singer gushed during an April 2019 interview with Time. “They are a real pleasure to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role in a movie called Cats came up, I thought, ‘I have to do this. Like, this is my calling in life to do this for the ladies.’”

While Swift’s cats frequently appear on her social media, they each have their own distinctive personalities.

“[Meredith’s] just a very private little cat. She likes her business to be kept a secret,” the Pennsylvania native said in an April 2021 Instagram video. “She doesn’t like having a camera put in her face, and who could blame her?” .

Blake Shelton, for his part, frequently incorporates dog imagery into his country songs in honor of his connection to his dog, Betty.

“Betty is pretty excited because her favorite song is coming out tomorrow… can’t you tell?!!” The Voice judge, who married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, captioned an Instagram post from September 2017.

Betty isn’t Shelton’s only furry companion. She is also the doting father of a cat named Dave and even grew up with three pet raccoons.

“We had to drag him into the house at night,” his mother, Dorothy Shelton, told Men’s Journal in July 2013. “He loved all the animals: grasshoppers, lobsters, lizards, snakes, worms. One time I had a fly swatter and I killed a fly, and he cried.”

Kelsea Ballerini, who married country singer Morgan Evans in December 2017, frequently dotes on her pup, Dibs.

“It took about two years for Dibs to say, ‘Well, I guess [Morgan is] stay?’ But now they’re best friends,” the “Peter Pan” singer explained during a November 2019 interview on Hank FM radio. “If Morgan is on the ground, Dibs will sit on his lap, as if he claims Morgan more than he claims me now. …I wanted them to get along, but I still wanted to be his favorite, but I’m not anymore!”

Scroll below to meet the pets of country music’s biggest stars:

ads