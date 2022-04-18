A complete overhaul for the Nintendo Switch version of ARK: Survival Evolved

Studio Wildcard today announced that ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch with hundreds of hours of content, including ARK: Survival Evolved and all of its expansion packs Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. This content-packed bundle will launch in September 2022 in physical form and on the Nintendo eShop for $49.99, with the ARK base game and Scorched Earth expansion pack available immediately, subsequent expansions will follow at two months apart.

Additionally, in September, everyone who already owns the base game ARK: Survival Evolved on Nintendo Switch will receive a complete overhaul of features, graphics, and optimization. Studio Wildcard has contracted with a talented third-party developer who rewrites the entire code for ARK Switch from the ground up, developing it on the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. All player progress and save data Existing switches will be retained.

The main new features of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for the Nintendo Switch are as follows:

New cinematics to flesh out the story of ARK: Survival Evolved.

Support for custom servers by Nitrado Server Networks.

“Young Explorers” Mode: Travel through the ages in this new educational mode. Explore the island of ARK to discover and learn about the amazing prehistoric creatures that inspired the game. Suitable for even the smallest survivors!

“The gameplay overhaul of ARK on Switch has been in our sights for a while and we are happy to have found a talented team who can help us realize this vision,” said Jesse Rapczak, co-founder and co-creative director of Studio Wildcard. . “The addition of an all-new mode that allows young players to interact with ARK’s unique primordial creatures brings a depth to the experience that we hope will appeal to families! »

Studio Wildcard continues to expand its iconic dinosaur universe with announced projects ‘ARK: The Animated Series’, an original television series based on the hit franchise, and ARK II, a sequel to the popular dinosaur action-adventure game. ARK: Survival Evolved, both in active development. Acclaimed actor and huge ARK fan Vin Diesel joined the Wildcard team for both of these projects. He recently joined Studio Wildcard as President of Creative Convergence.