A complete timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” on October 9, 2021, after a lot of hype — and the event was absolutely major. Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer commented on some elements of Kardashian, according to TMZ, but really, it was all her. Her delivery, content and outfits were absolutely spot on. But of all the monologues and skits of the night, the one that has lingered in the cultural subconscious is the Jasmine and Aladdin skit featuring her and Pete Davidson.

Surprisingly, the couple had actually met before that. At the 2021 Met Gala, Kardashian caught up with Davidson and confessed to him that she was freaking out. “He was like, ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good,'” the SKIMS founder shared on the first episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” (via Vulture). Davidson then offered her his number, but there was a hitch. “I had gloves on and I couldn’t get into my phone with the gloves on and I was like, ‘Oh, I have gloves on and I can’t…’ And he was like, ‘Okay, cool. And he left,” she explained to Amanda Hirsch on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

Don’t worry, though. The couple had more one-on-one time during their skit on “SNL,” where their characters kissed. “When we kissed, I was just like, hmm. … It was a stage kiss, but it was still like a little zing, you know? … It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling. I was just like, hmm,” Kardashian said on the podcast. Obviously, it was the start of something.