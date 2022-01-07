News

a complicated intrigue – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone

OUT OF TIME
With Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes and Sanaa Lathan. Directed by Carl Franklin. Production USA 2003. Duration: 2 hours and 54 minutes

THE PLOT
Denzel Washington as a not-so-smart Florida cop. The fact that he is not too smart has put him in the unpleasant situation of being overtaken in his career by his beautiful wife (Mendes). Frustration took him into another woman’s arms. Here too a messy situation: The woman has a husband (a bad guy). In addition, the lady seems to have cancer and asks Washington for help with a very expensive treatment. Washington gets its money by laundering a batch of drugs seized during a police operation. Soon he is in deep trouble. Colleagues investigate him. And the lover’s husband tries to mate him.

WHY SEE IT
Because Carl Franklin, a not excellent director, in this specific case proves to be in excellent shape, skilfully dissolving a complicated intrigue. Washington, as usual, manages to make the viewer become attached to the character even if in this specific case without too many qualities (but who fool prefers Sanaa Lathan to Mendes).


