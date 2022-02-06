A complicated world to save for Moore and Wolfhard – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 21 – Evelyn (Julianne Moore), creator of a refuge for battered women, as passionate in her work as she is uncomfortable in family relationships and Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard, one of the protagonists of Stranger Things), aspiring teenager folk popstar with 20,000 followers on social media, who does not know how to relate to peers more interested in social issues than in gaining fame on the web. They are the mother and son who struggle to find meeting points in the dramedy When You Finish Saving The World, the debut film by actor Jesse Eisenberg, making its world premiere on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival, also this year in mode. streaming.



The film, released in the US by A24, which the new director based on a story he wrote for Audible, is one of the first projects produced by Emma Stone, together with her husband Dave McCary (writer and director on Saturday Night Live) through their company. Fruit Tee Production. In the story, the upright Evelyn who lives her work as a mission, does not know what to think, or how to talk, to her son Ziggy, who from the bedroom of the house, plays in streaming her songs for an audience of fans in all. the world, which in the end reward him with virtual money. Similarly, the teenager no longer seems interested in the activity of the mother. Ziggy’s meeting with Lila (Alisha Boe), a committed schoolmate, like many of his peers, politically and socially, will have a very different effect. Evelyn, on the other hand, finds it much easier to be an unsolicited ‘mom’ to Kyle (Billy Bryk), a bright and sensitive teenager who arrived at the shelter with her mother Angie (Eleonore Hendricks).



The story has a connection with Eisenberg’s life: “My mother-in-law has been directing a refuge for women victims of violence in Indiana for over 35 years and I have worked there as a volunteer at various times. The film is about an inner conflict that I feel, the one between art and social activism, working in entertainment and coming into contact with realities that have a much more direct impact on society. The characters embody this confrontation “. (HANDLE).

