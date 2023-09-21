A comprehensive health experience

Heat Healer, the popular wellness brand favored by celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, and Miranda Kerr, is expanding its line of heat technology products with the introduction of the Energy Sauna. Priced at $2,498, the Energy Sauna is a compact, portable device that combines three technologies to provide a comprehensive wellness experience.

The Energy Sauna incorporates far-infrared heat, 660-nanometer red LED lights and PEMF (pulsed magnetic energy) technology. Far infrared heat is known for its detoxifying benefits, while red LED lights promote healthy skin. The goal of PEMF technology is to increase cellular energy. Founder Lauren Dovey believes that combining these technologies into a single device gives users a more efficient way to incorporate these treatments into their daily routine.

Energy Sauna allows users to use one technology at a time or choose between all three options at once. This versatility sets it apart from other heat therapy products on the market. Dovi explains that this feature eliminates the need for users to spend time using each individual technology separately.

For maximum benefits, Dovey recommends using the Energy Sauna for at least three to four sessions per week, with each session lasting 60 minutes. The Energy Sauna design was carefully crafted to be aesthetically pleasing, unlike traditional sauna blankets. Dovi wanted the Energy Sauna to be a statement piece in users’ homes and also serve as a conversation starter about wellness.

The growing interest in biohacking technologies like sauna blankets and red light therapy is evident in the market. Retail chain Sephora recently added wellness technology brand HigherDose to its online offerings. Additionally, the #biohacking hashtag has received over 700 million views on TikTok, indicating widespread traction for these innovative wellness products.

Although specific sales figures were not disclosed, Heat Healer sees an opportunity for 30 percent growth with the launch of Energy Sauna. In terms of future product launches, the brand is dedicated to the thermal technology category, with the goal of establishing itself as a leader in the industry.

Overall, Heat Healer’s Energy Sauna offers users a convenient, multi-faceted approach to achieving their wellness goals. With a combination of heat therapy, LED lights, and PEMF technology, this device offers a comprehensive solution for those seeking a holistic wellness experience.

