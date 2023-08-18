A con impersonating Dacre Montgomery gets a ‘Stranger Things’ fan a divorce

A woman from America has disclosed this on the Catfished YouTube channel. was duped by a swindler posing as Dacre Montgomery, Actor who plays Billy in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’. A woman named McKayla has confessed this Eventually she divorced her husband and financially supported the scammer for a year, thinking she was romantically involved with Montgomery.

28 year old actor claim to fame And gained thousands of fans from his role in ‘Stranger Things’ from 2017, but he also appeared in the movie ‘Power Rangers’ in the same year. He recently starred in the romantic comedy ‘Heartbreak Gallery’ and appeared in ‘Elvis’.

McKayla says her life was once turned upside down met the alleged actor online, who claimed that he wanted to break up with his toxic girlfriend (model Liv Pollock) and that she controlled access to his bank accounts. This was the reason why the woman sent him money for more than a year.

McKayla was convinced that Thug was who she said, because during the broadcast of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, in which it was not known whether the character of Billy was going to appear, He told her that he would be in the episode ‘Dear Billy’, and he did. However, this information could have been obtained some other way or even guessed, as the episode titles had already been revealed and many fans speculated that Billy would make at least one cameo.

something didn’t fit

Although McKayla spent more than a year with the scammer only talking through messages, she says they couldn’t talk on the phone Because “his girlfriend was always around.” Furthermore, the scammer told him that he could check on his Instagram profile (Montgomery) that he no longer uploaded pictures with his girlfriend, so they are no longer together.

He even went so far as to give her a final warning: For that she had to leave her husband. And she did, as she also assures, her marriage didn’t last long. McKayla, now alone with her 8-year-old daughter, continued to believe she was speaking to Montgomery, who was sending her poems “in the same style” that real actors use when writing.

After The Catfish Team Confirms The Cheating To McKayla, She Admits She Was Cheated dependency and withdrawal problems And that love made him do “stupid things”.