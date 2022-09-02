A concert with Lady Gaga soon announced?

Whether it’s the video game industry, film or television, Fortnite brings together (almost) all the major forces of video games through its various collaborations. The world of music is obviously not left out, since many virtual concerts have already taken place in past seasons; and the latest leak would indicate the next artist to perform on the battle royale stage.

The account Twitter Fortnite Leaks and Info would have found a synchronized emote in the game files, resembling Poker face of a certain Lady Gaga…not yet announced at this time.

Epic Games

Lady Gaga will soon make her Poker Face in Fortnite?

Doubt is not really allowed when you hear the music played by the instruments of the emote. This is indeed the air of Poker facethe tube of Lady Gaga released in 2008, covered in unison by violin, banjo and acoustic guitar. We already know that the singer will be among the playslist of artists scheduled for the Rainbow Royale festival, the launch of which is expected for September 8. However, no other emotes related to the other programmed artists, such as Lil Nas X or Kim Petras, were found in the game files, leaving only a larger event dedicated to Lady Gaga would indeed be in preparation.

It was in February 2019 that Fortnite had launched its first virtual concert with a performance by Marshmello, a famous American DJ, and has now gone down in history as the first musical artist to receive a collaboration of this magnitude in Epic Games’ battle royale. Other big names in American music followed in his footsteps, started by Travis Scott in April 2020. The American rapper had his own Astronomical event, changing the decor of the game map over the songs. The last concert of this magnitude dates back to last summer: Ariana Grande headlined the Rift Tour, a major live event that took place in the game in August 2021.