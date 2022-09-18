A congress analyzes health and well-being as generators of development

Cordova will host on September 21 a professional meeting about health and wellness, which will analyze the role of companies in the health, nutrition and beauty sectors as a driver of economic and social development. The conference will feature the participation of Dr. Anthony Scribespecialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition, and Physical Education and Sports Medicine, and head of health areas of the Spanish Basketball Federation.

They will also intervene Manuela Hernandezgeneral coordinator of the Cicap foundation (technological center for agri-food research), and Elena Yubero, researcher in the Nutrigenomics and Metabolic Syndrome group at the Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research (Imibic). They will join Pink Flamesdirector of Comatmatronas and coordinator of the women’s unit at the San Juan de Dios hospital in Córdoba; Setefilla TorrentDoctor of Medicine and specialist in nutrition and dietetics at the La Arruzafa hospital; Maxim Doval, managing director of the hotel Balneario Aguas de Villaharta; Clara Fernandezfrom El Globo pharmacy; Sarah Rodriguezpresident of Fepamic; sora sansfrom Ichigo Cosmetics, and Javier IbanezCEO of AquaSimply, among others.

The event has the support of the Municipal Institute for Economic Development of Córdoba (Imdeec). Its president, Blanca Torrent, has highlighted that “it is not a conference aimed exclusively at health specialists, but rather it is open to all researchers and entrepreneurs in the biotechnological area and also to the general public. And it has a double aspect: to present the latest research and trends in nutrition and well-being, and to analyze the potential that Córdoba has to create companies and generate employment within this sector”.

the encounter Cordoba, Health & Wellness will be held on Wednesday, September 21, at the Córdoba Visitor Reception Center, starting at 5:30 p.m. Access is free, until capacity is reached, with prior registration at http://cordobasaludybienestar.xeitomeeting.com/.

Córdoba Salud & Bienestar is organized by two local companies: the event and communication consultancy Xeito Meeting and the digital marketing agency Eccuo. In addition, it has the collaboration of the City Council of Córdoba, Asfaco, Klarna and Ichigo Cosmetics, and Imdeec, and is sponsored by Fepamic, Tressis, AquaSimply and Embacor.