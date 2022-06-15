A consolation prize for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has just been named Manchester United’s best player of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was voted Manchester United Player of the Season the year after he returned to the club.

During his first spell at United, Ronaldo won the coveted award in three campaigns – 2003/04, 2006/07 and 2007/08. Author of a convincing comeback, the Portuguese icon therefore inherited the votes of the fans and once again received the famous award. He managed the pass of four, which is a record.

Ronaldo as De Gea

David De Gea is the only other Red Devil to have the honor of being awarded four times for the Matt Busby Trophy, named in honor of one of the glories of the club.

Not to miss

While collectively the team floundered, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring 24 goals in all competitions and challenging anyone who doubted the 37-year-old could still perform well in English football after his long spells. stays in Spain and Italy.

The article continues below

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 👏 You’ve voted @Cristiano as our Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year 🤩🏅#MUFC | @adidasfootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 4, 2022

The majority of Ronaldo’s goals – 18 – have come in the Premier League, putting him third in the scoring charts behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, who share the Golden Boot.

Cristiano had a number of impressive appearances for United, including hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, and his second appearance against Newcastle United, where he netted a brace in front of cheering crowds at Old Trafford.

As well as his league exploits, the Portuguese striker has scored six Champions League goals, once again demonstrating his ability to rise to the occasion in the most prestigious of competitions.