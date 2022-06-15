Entertainment

A consolation prize for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has just been named Manchester United’s best player of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was voted Manchester United Player of the Season the year after he returned to the club.

During his first spell at United, Ronaldo won the coveted award in three campaigns – 2003/04, 2006/07 and 2007/08. Author of a convincing comeback, the Portuguese icon therefore inherited the votes of the fans and once again received the famous award. He managed the pass of four, which is a record.

Ronaldo as De Gea

David De Gea is the only other Red Devil to have the honor of being awarded four times for the Matt Busby Trophy, named in honor of one of the glories of the club.

While collectively the team floundered, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a stellar campaign, scoring 24 goals in all competitions and challenging anyone who doubted the 37-year-old could still perform well in English football after his long spells. stays in Spain and Italy.

