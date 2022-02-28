a constellation of stars hits the big screen

Seventh week of the year that adds eleven titles to the Spanish billboards, with premieres full of beautiful and shining stars as Jennifer López, spectacular bride in ‘Marry Me’, Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’ or Olivia Colman in two films, ‘Spring in Beechwood’ and ‘The Dark Daughter’.

‘Death on the Nile’

Kenneth Branagh adapts Agatha Christie again, after ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (2017), this time her 1937 novel ‘Death on the Nile’, with the involvement of huge actors, such as Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer or Annette Bening, including Branagh himself, in the starring role of Hercule Poirot. This time, during a Nile cruise trip, Poirot must investigate the mysterious murder of a young heiress with no apparent explanation; As a curiosity, the costumes are signed by the Spanish Paco Delgado.

‘Marry me’

Directed by Kat Coiro and based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, ‘Marry Me’ is a romantic comedy starring a spectacular Jennifer Lopez -dressed as if in a fairy tale- and Owen Wilson, whom she accompanies in a stellar performance on Malema singer. The film tells the story of a pop star who is dumped by her fiancéa rock star, moments before her wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she decides to marry a man she randomly selects from the audience.

‘flee’

Danish animated documentary film that follows an Afghan refugee who agrees to tell his personal story on the condition that he not be identified at any point. To achieve this purpose, the director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, also author of the script, decides to use an eanimation style that not only protects the narrator, but enhances their storycombining time and memory in a visceral and poetic way.

‘The dark daughter’

Actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal is also in charge of the script for this thriller, based on a story by Elena Ferrante, which has an impressive cast led by Olivia Colman, who is joined by Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson and Peter Skarsgaard. , among others. Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Colman) watches a young mother and her daughter appear to have an enviable relationship; intrigued and somewhat envious, Leda is carried away by her own memories of the terror, confusion, and intensity that caused her early motherhood.

‘Code’

Directed by Siân Heder, ‘Coda: The Sounds of Silence’ is the story of Ruby, a 17-year-old girl who dreams of becoming independent and following her own life, but she is a CODA (the acronym in English for ‘Child of Deaf Adults’). ‘, that is, the daughter of deaf adults), and the only one who can hear in her family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

‘Spring in Beechwood’

A romantic drama directed by Eva Husson based on a novel by Graham Swift that begins in March 1924, in Beechwood (England), when the aristocratic couple Niven (Olivia Colman & Colin Firth), who have lost their children in the war, are preparing to attend the wedding of his neighbor’s son, Paul (Josh O’Connor) with Emma Hobday (Caroline Harker). The Nivens have given the day off to their maid, Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), orphaned at birth and, for seven years, Paul’s lover; With the house empty, Paul and Jane unleash their clandestine passion knowing that it will be their last day as lovers.

‘Bandit’

Roberto Benítez, with the stage name Bandido, is an Argentine popular music singer who is serving more years than he would like and is in crisis; his career has stagnated and his personal and family life is not going very well either. An unpleasant event on the street returns him to his humble origins: Bandit sees an opportunity to find himself and recover the illusion. Directed alone by the Argentine Luciano Junco, ‘Bandido’ (a spectacular Osvaldo Laport), won the Special Jury Prize at the last Ibero-American film festival in Huelva.

‘Goshawk’

‘Azor’, directed by Andreas Fontana, also the author of the script, is a co-production between Argentina, Switzerland and France set in the 70s and 80s of the Argentine dictatorship, where the military not only made people disappear, but also stole property , houses, cars or checking accounts. In that climate, ‘Azor’ tells the vjourney of a couple of Swiss bankerswho travel to Argentina to try to find their missing partner overnight.

‘The passenger’

Horror comedy half-directed by the short filmmakers Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, starring the Argentine-Italian Ramiro Blas, the Mexican Cecilia Suárez and the Spanish Paula Gallego and Cristina Alcázar, which has been shot entirely in Navarra. Blasco, the driver of the van, and the three women who accompany him on a shared trip to save expenses, are surprised by the transformation suffered by a woman who has been run over and taken to the hospital when, as soon as he gets her into the van they are traveling in, he attacks one of the passengers.

‘O Gemer’

Xabier Erkizia writes and directs ‘O gemer’, an experimental film about the geographical and historical journey of the peculiar sound of what are known as Basque ox carts. A particular documentary that stops in time to go from the current sounds in Basque lands to their reappearance, after a multi-year investigationin the central part of Brazil.

‘spirit walker’

Every twelve hours, a man wakes up in the body of a different person, not knowing where he is or who he originally was; a “wandering spirit” who tries to find himself, although everything seems strange to him, including the mysterious woman who claims to recognize him, and the secret organization that has begun to persecute him. ‘Spiritwalker’ is a fantastic film that comes from South Korea, directed by Yoon Jae-geun, and that, without being horror, includes enough crimes and suspense to spend a good afternoon.