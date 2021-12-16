a contribution of 40% is expected – Corriere.it

The Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Government have allocated 90 million euros for the purchase and preparation of charging stations for electric cars. A capital contribution of 40% of the expenditure is foreseen

We know how important the diffusion of columns for the growth of the electric car market. The Government and the Mite, the Ministry of Ecological Transition, have thus decided to take another small step towards the energy transition by allocating a bonus of 90 million euros (HERE the text of the notice published in the Official Journal), valid for the purchase of everything concerning charging columns and infrastructures, including installation costs. Specifically, it is expected a capital grant (non-repayable grant) up to 40% of the eligible expenditureAnd. Of the 90 million euro quota foreseen, 80% is destined to finance business infrastructures, with a total value of less than 375 thousand euros; the remaining 10% for works worth more than 375 thousand euros, and the additional 10% for individuals who carry out business activities.

Up to 40% The non-repayable bonus covers up to 40% of eligible expenses, with the disbursement of the contribution managed by invitalia (the agency for business development). It will be available in the first months of 2022, and applications for the disbursement of the grant will have to be submitted through the dedicated portal. Il Mite has a time frame of 120 days to proceed with the disbursement of contributions, with reference to the chronological order of receipt of the applications. Clearly it is necessary to keep the expense receipts.

The requirements Businesses and professionals claiming the bonus must have its registered office and carry out its activities in Italy, be active and registered in the register of companies, as well as be equipped with the tax validity document. All bonus beneficiaries are obliged to maintain the charging infrastructure for at least 5 years and can only submit one application. Furthermore, the beneficiaries must not have requested other public contributions for the expenses that are the subject of the same decree of the Mite and cannot file an application if they are in a state of difficulty, or if subjected to disqualification sanctions. Similar speech for natural persons. Professionals who work with the flat-rate scheme can request the contribution for a value of the charging infrastructure not exceeding 20 thousand euros.

Eligible expenses The provision provides for a 40% contribution according to the following scheme:

– 2,500 euros for AC wallboxes between 7.4 kW and 22kW

– 8,000 euros for columns with two AC charging points from 7.4 kW to 22kW

– 1,000 euros / kW for direct current charging infrastructures up to 50 kW

– € 50,000 per column with two charging points, with DC infrastructure of over 50 kW

– Up to 75,000 euros per column with two charging points in DC infrastructure of over 100 kW

