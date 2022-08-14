a controversial gesture and a new courtier for Cristiano Ronaldo after the rout at Brentford

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

They are taking a lot of money, Manchester United players, since the rout at Brentford yesterday. The 0-4 was established from the half hour mark and there was none to catch up with the other. Not even Cristiano Ronaldo, yet established by Erik ten Hag and who was rarely moved by the locals. On one of the videos running on social networks, we see him flying on a shoulder…

At the final whistle, the Portuguese refused to greet the supporters who made the trip to Brentford. He who is yet so respectful of the fans returned directly to the locker room, no doubt aware that he would have taken a barrage of insults, which happened to the few MU players who approached the stand reserved for their colors. Inevitably, after such a slap, the rumors of an upcoming departure resumed with renewed vigor. On Twitter, Team OM is trying its luck again with a dedicated hashtag. But it is on the side of Turkey that came the last track concerning CR7. Fenerbahçe, led by the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, would be ready to try their luck. Par Ronaldo appreciates Jesus but also because the Canaries cannot leave Galatasaray alone on this issue.