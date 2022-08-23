a controversial gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo agitates England!

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Manchester United struck a blow yesterday by beating Liverpool at home (2-1) in a historic rivalry match. A meeting marked by the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo for almost the entire match, CR7 only entering for the very last minutes of the meeting.

Relegated to the rank of fifth striker for the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo has nevertheless been talked about for a controversial gesture. During the warm-up, CR7 came to greet former players now consultants for Sky. Gary Neville and Roy Keane had the right to his greeting and even a hug … but the Portuguese on the other hand deliberately snubbed Jamie Carragher.

Carragher criticized the return of Cristiano Ronaldo several times

It must be said that the former Liverpool defender was not always kind to the Portuguese. “I always thought he was a weird signing. I always thought this situation would happen, even though Ronaldo did a good job for Manchester United,” Carragher said two weeks ago about Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation. Who decided to take revenge in his own way…