A controversial offer

Certainly not a candid e innocent movie nuns, but a controversial and interesting proposal by Paul Verhoeven, director of Robocop (1987), Low Instinct (1992) and Showgirls (1995).

Based on a true story told in the book “Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy” by Judith C. Browne, the plot revolves around Benedetta Carlini, a 17th century novice who has religious visions and maintains a love relationship with another nun inside the convent.

The script co-written by Verhoeven and David Birke is quite strong in mixing divine and profane elements with an overtly provocative result.

Benedetta is for a broad-minded audience that is not easily offended by a plot that takes eroticism to its ultimate consequences.

Verhoeven shows his narrative ability and his maturity as a director/provocateur and that, at the end of the day, makes the film an experience for the viewer.

The production is very good, both artistically and technically, recreating the time and giving a wonderful framework to the history of the nun.

The cast led by Virginie Efira, the extraordinary Charlotte Rampling and Lambert Wilson do their part to make the film work.

Grief is handled in different ways and sees three friends stop along the way and make life changes in the comedy Pivoting.

When Coleen dies, her friends Amy, Jodie and Sarah decide the best way to honor her memory is to do something different.

Amy (Eliza Coupe) is a television producer who decides to change her job to part-time, in order to be closer to her children, while Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) is in a bad moment in her marriage and has a crush on her. his gym instructor, only he needs to lose weight before he dares to go beyond casual flirtation.

And finally Sarah (Maggie Q) is a prominent doctor who gets fed up with medicine and looks for a job of little responsibility in a supermarket.

Through funny chapters of less than half an hour, our protagonists go through the world of dealing with family, their friendship and the emptiness that losing their friend left them.

The reason the project works is the chemistry of its three leads and the way they try to best resolve their conflicts.

Coupe, who was sensational in Happy Endings, stands out from the cast, with a character who breaks the rules first and foremost to achieve his goal, always with the best intentions behind.

The rest of the ensemble manages to make the characters endearing, especially Amy’s husband and Coleen’s widower (Tommy Dewey and JT Neal respectively).

In the United States Pivoting was broadcast on open television, let’s hope they give them a second season.