A coral reef that looks like an expanse of roses discovered in Tahiti

An international team led by Unesco has discovered a coral reef in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Tahiti.

It has an extension of about three kilometers, notable above all because it is found at a depth of more than thirty meters. To capture more light, corals are shaped like roses.

Systems found at great depths could be saved from bleaching because water warms up more slowly than surface water.

“It was like a work of art”. With these words the photographer Alexis Rosenfeld describes the discovery that involved him, together with an international team led by UNESCO (the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture): a coral reef in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Tahiti , at an exceptional depth of over thirty meters.

Because the coral reef discovered in Tahiti is so special

On behalf of UNESCO, the research team was intent on carrying out underwater mapping in the Pacific, when it came across a completely unexpected panorama: a barrier Reef, in almost perfect condition, looking like one expanse of roses. It is about two kilometers from the coast of Tahiti and has an extension of about three kilometers, notable above all because it is located at a depth greater than thirty meters; indeed, according to the New York Times it could even reach 100 meters below sea level. It is therefore found in the mesophotic zone, that is halfway between the superficial bathymetric belt, rich in algae, and the aphotic one, devoid of light and to the point of making photosynthesis impossible.

Divers have uncovered pristine coral reef in deep water off the coast of Tahiti. Sat between 35 and 70m below sea level, the reef resembles a giant rose garden. Despite the global biodiversity crisis, the reef appears to be in good health. pic.twitter.com/RKxHFy52tA – New Scientist (@newscientist) January 20, 2022

An ecosystem in perfect condition

It is precisely because of the depth that i corals they take on such a peculiar shape, similar to that of a flower: in doing so, in fact, they have a larger surface area and capture a greater amount of light. Conversely, corals found at shallower depths have a similar shape to branches which makes them more vulnerable to rising ocean temperatures. In particular, too hot water causes it coral bleaching which leads inexorably to their death. A mammoth study on the subject shows that in just one decade, between 2009 and 2018, 14 percent of this ecosystem was lost. In quantitative terms, it is the equivalent of the entire Great Barrier Reef of Australia.

Systems found at greater depths, such as those discovered near Tahiti, could be saved from this worrying phenomenon because deep waters heat up more slowly than surface ones. As a result, in the future they could become “coral shelters,” the professor explains to the BBC Murray Roberts of the University of Edinburgh. “We need to reach them to map these special places, understand their ecological role and make sure we protect them for their future.”