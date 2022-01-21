A coral reef that looks like an expanse of roses discovered in Tahiti

A large coral reef more than 30 meters deep and in excellent condition: this is the extraordinary discovery made during a Unesco expedition.
- An international team led by Unesco has discovered a coral reef in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Tahiti.
- It has an extension of about three kilometers, notable above all because it is found at a depth of more than thirty meters. To capture more light, corals are shaped like roses.
- Systems found at great depths could be saved from bleaching because water warms up more slowly than surface water.
“It was like a work of art”. With these words the photographer Alexis Rosenfeld describes the discovery that involved him, together with an international team led by UNESCO (the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture): a coral reef in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Tahiti , at an exceptional depth of over thirty meters.
Because the coral reef discovered in Tahiti is so special
On behalf of UNESCO, the research team was intent on carrying out underwater mapping in the Pacific, when it came across a completely unexpected panorama: a barrier Reef, in almost perfect condition, looking like one expanse of roses. It is about two kilometers from the coast of Tahiti and has an extension of about three kilometers, notable above all because it is located at a depth greater than thirty meters; indeed, according to the New York Times it could even reach 100 meters below sea level. It is therefore found in the mesophotic zone, that is halfway between the superficial bathymetric belt, rich in algae, and the aphotic one, devoid of light and to the point of making photosynthesis impossible.
An ecosystem in perfect condition
It is precisely because of the depth that i corals they take on such a peculiar shape, similar to that of a flower: in doing so, in fact, they have a larger surface area and capture a greater amount of light. Conversely, corals found at shallower depths have a similar shape to branches which makes them more vulnerable to rising ocean temperatures. In particular, too hot water causes it coral bleaching which leads inexorably to their death. A mammoth study on the subject shows that in just one decade, between 2009 and 2018, 14 percent of this ecosystem was lost. In quantitative terms, it is the equivalent of the entire Great Barrier Reef of Australia.
Systems found at greater depths, such as those discovered near Tahiti, could be saved from this worrying phenomenon because deep waters heat up more slowly than surface ones. As a result, in the future they could become “coral shelters,” the professor explains to the BBC Murray Roberts of the University of Edinburgh. “We need to reach them to map these special places, understand their ecological role and make sure we protect them for their future.”