A Cormons ‘West Side Story’ by Steven Spielberg

The CircuitoCinema review continues that a.ArtistiAssociati proposes in collaboration with Visioni d’Insieme at the Municipal Theater of Cormons every Monday with a screening at 9 pm.

Exceptionally, the next programming is set for Friday 11 February, again at 9 pm, with ‘West Side Story’ by Steven Spielberg with Leonard Bernstein and David Newman. The story: Two teenagers of different ethnic origins fall in love in 1950s New York. A reinterpretation of the legendary musical West Side Story about the clash between two New York street gangs.

The program will continue on Monday 14 February with ‘Incanto’ biographical-historical documentary written and directed by Marco D’Agostini. Incanto is a journey of discovery through historical research and the original intuitions of one of the protagonists of the Friulian cultural scene of the late twentieth century: Don Gilberto Pressacco.

Monday 21 February will be the turn of ‘A hero’ by Asghar Farhadi who returns to his country and demonstrates with “A Hero” that he knows how to insert the drifts of Iranian society like no one, worn out by bureaucracy, distrust, manipulation.

Monday 28 February will be the turn of ‘Latin America’ by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo with Elio Germano, Astrid Casali, Sara Ciocca, Maurizio Lastrico.

The show will conclude on Monday 7 March with ‘The perfect boss’ by Fernando Leòn de Aranoa with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor.