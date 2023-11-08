A Coruña Exhibition Marta Ortega Helmut Newton Marta Ortega’s exhibition dedicated to Helmut Newton takes shape in A Coruña

place of exhibitions from the pier of Battery In this Port of A CoruñaWill host once again from 18th of this November fashion photography exhibition organized by mop foundationDriven Martha OrtegaAnd ten days after the inauguration, the preparation of this third initiative by the President of Inditex In your city.

Today Conditioned by the presiding organization in warehouse environment Youngest daughter of Amancio Ortega A team of workers under the supervision of architect Elisa Urquijo works on the installation of a large obelisk that appears to be the base of the structure taking shape outside the exhibition area. It is a tower about ten meters high and the work develops around this assembly.

The protagonist of this third photographic exhibition – after the works of peter lindberg And steven meisel– This time it will be a German photographer helmut newton who practiced his profession for more than six decades until his death in 2004 and his lines refer to outfit, Socks And pictures,

sample, which is called Helmut Newton-Fact and Fiction, will remain open till may 1 next year and has been promoted in “close cooperation” with the Helmut Newton Foundation, this will include precisely some “Great Socks” Photographer’s. There will be a series of photographs of people such as Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Margaret Thatcher, Charlotte Rampling, Elsa Peretti, Daryl Hannah, Jerry Hall, Naomi Campbell, Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld.

In addition, indicate foundation Martha Ortegawill be included ascompetitionSome examples of landscape”, “lesser known” but “very evocative” images of places that influenced his career and “which are also a reflection of the special atmosphere of the exhibition space”. to Corona, These locations include Paris, Los Angeles, Monte Carlo, Berlin, Vienna and Las Vegas.

Another purpose of the exhibition is to “show”personal aspect of the artist, Thus, with Photo they will be exposed Video The creator’s work and talk, document such as posters and cameras and personal images that highlight Newton’s childhood and career as well as his relationship Wife June Brunel. there will be an exhibition Curated by photography expert philip garner, Vice President of the Helmut Newton Foundation Matthias Harder, and director of the Hamilton Gallery, Tim Jefferies,

Martha Ortega Explains that Newton is “part of that.” Stellar Group of Photographers Cwhose photographs are instantly recognizable” and that he believed he was “able tochange completely” the way people were portrayed women In big fashion magazines. “Now there were women who enjoyed design and fashion, the power and grandeur of their bodies,” explains the exhibition promoter, who confirms that she admires Newton’s work and that she sees both as “enriching cultural life. want to make” to Corona“In order to present photographs of the exhibitions organized by it”InspirationFor the new generation of artists.

till Lindbergh ExhibitionIn 2021, more than 100,000 visitors attended, and in Meisel, more than 130,000 last year. Admission was free and its sales brought profit sales Their aim was to finance a program for young creators.

a female photographer

helmut newton He was born Helmut Neustadter in Berlin in 1920. wealthy jewish family, And in 1936 he was a student of photographer Yva for two years. Tortured by the Nazi regime, which executed his teacher AuschwitzHe went to Singapore in 1938 and worked as a photojournalist for some time. Entre went to Australia, where he served in the army for five years and then opened a small photography studio. In 1948 he married June Brunel, an actress, photographer, and writer under the pseudonym Alice Springs, who was one of Newton’s great influences.

He started working from 1961 the trendand for magazines like Queen, Nova, Elle one of two Marie Claire. His initiation took place in the 70s, his first personal exhibition took place in 1975 at the Nikon Gallery in Paris. The following year he released his first photographic album, white women, His celebrity portraits include everything from Claudia Schiffer to Pablo Picasso’s daughter, Paloma. in 2004 Passed away While leaving a hotel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, where he was spending the winter, his Cadillac crashed. A few months earlier, he had taken funds from his collection to Berlin to pay for the reconstruction of the art library building.