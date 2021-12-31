a cosplay of Lara Croft in its original version

One of the most iconic figures of the 90s is definitely Lara Croft. For those gamers, who had just entered the PlayStation era, it was an exciting impact with Tomb Raider which today screams with nostalgia, despite the fact that the figure of the archaeologist is still well established in the videogame world thanks to the recent reboot works.

Lara Croft has been active in several video games in the past, and can also enjoy a live action representation thanks to Angelina Jolie. With the explosion of the cosplay phenomenon obviously this historical pearl has not been put aside, on the contrary, many cosplayers have taken the opportunity to resume playing the role of the protagonist of tomb Raider, be it the original or the latest version.

Kalinka Fox has decided to interface with the former. The cosplayer throws herself headlong into the world of Tomb Raider bringing the first archaeologist to life with a lot of guns and paraphernalia. This Lara Croft cosplay shot in a wild environment brings back to the atmosphere of the first video games born on PlayStation.

Also in Italy a cosplayer proposed Lara Croft, always based on one of the first versions of the woman. Meanwhile, do you know what Tomb Raider, the title of the historic video game by Eidos Interactive and Core Design, means?