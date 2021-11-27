News

a cosplay of Mera raises the waters in the photo of the Russian Mira Ladovira

Also Aquaman, after a long gestation, it became a film. Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, the Warner Bros film achieved some success that had the effect of bringing the film project to life and making the comic book characters even more famous, thus leading to greater interest in this universe. .

While the male face of the film was precisely Jason Momoa, former Game of Thrones actor, Mera was played by Amber Heard. While she wasn’t the first to play this Aquaman character on the screens, her version is currently the most famous on the internet and for this reason she has been taken as a model by various cosplayers.

Mira Ladovira, a well-known cosplayer who has made a great contribution to The Witcher universe with several Triss Merigold cosplay, has decided to wear the teal costume made of scales for playing Mera in a cosplay. The waters rise as flaming red hair sways in this marine photo, while the costume similar to that seen in the Aquaman film helps her blend in with her surroundings.

What do you think of this costume? Don’t miss the Armored Heart armored Mera cosplay.

