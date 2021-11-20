Facial cleansing is the beauty routine moment that probably even the laziest ones pay attention to.

After all, the face is a bit like our visiting card: it is inevitably the first part of the body that we notice of a person and the first that others can see of us.

Regular cleansing is a good way to help the skin breathe better and enhance the effects of any moisturizers.

However, it is a rather delicate and sometimes problematic area to manage, at all ages.

In fact, starting from adolescence it can already be subject to inflammation such as acne, while with the passing of the years the greatest concern clearly becomes wrinkles.

Beyond the pharmaceutical products rightly recommended by doctors and dermatologists, if we do not suffer from particular skin diseases, we can also take care of the face using natural remedies.

Obviously, these do not in any way replace the prescribed medicines, but they can be integrated into the beauty routine to make the skin more radiant and elastic.

However, some remedies are really unusual: for example, only. A cotton swab and this unthinkable ingredient in our pantry are enough for a perfect facial cleansing. Let’s find out what it is.

Brewer’s yeast

We are talking about brewer’s yeast, generally used in all sorts of culinary preparations.

However, it also adapts very well to application on the skin thanks to some of its nutrients such as phosphorus, vitamin B, magnesium and mineral salts.

Face masks

It sounds incredible, but for our face mask it is enough to mix 12 g of yeast with water.

Divide the yeast into small pieces and mix them with the water, adding it gradually: if we do not calibrate the quantity of liquid well, in fact, we could end up with a too fluid mixture that will hardly remain in place.

We spread the cream on the face, avoiding the eye area, as it is particularly delicate, and let it rest for about 15 minutes. We rinse with plenty of water.

Alternatively, we can replace the water with milk.

Warnings

It is good to remember that these masks can be applied no more than once a week and, of course, they are strongly not recommended not only for those with a yeast allergy, but also for those with extremely sensitive skin.

Taking advantage of these indications, a further suggestion for face care is always hidden in the pantry of the house.

Salt

It is the fine-grained salt: it would in fact be able to remove impurities and eliminate dead cells.

Just sprinkle a little on your wet hand so that it grips, and then tap it gently on the skin.

It would be recommended especially for the chin area, when it is inflamed by annoying pimples.

Deepening

