A coup attempt is underway in Guinea Bissau

In Bissau, the capital of the African state of Guinea Bissau, several gunshots were reported near the government building, signaling an ongoing coup attempt according to local media. State television said parts of the building were damaged and that it was now under the control of a group of “invaders”. The country’s president, Umaro Sissoko Embaló, is thought to have been inside the palace at the time of the attack, but there aren’t many other details so far.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) spoke of an “attempted coup” and its officials confirmed that they observe “with great concern” the evolution of the situation.

Communiqué de la CEDEAO sur la Guinée Bissau pic.twitter.com/2ZSF60L1mQ – ECOWAS-CEDEAO (@ecowas_cedeao) February 1, 2022

The foreign minister of Guinea Bissau, who is currently in Portugal, condemned the attack and asked that all violent actions against the president and the government be stopped: “The constitutional order must be respected by all”.

? A ordem constitucional must ser respeitada por todos. – N Estrangeiros PT (@nestrangeiro_pt) February 1, 2022

Embaló, a former army general, had won the presidential elections in 2019, but the result was disputed by his main opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira. Although the Supreme Court was busy examining an appeal on the electoral outcome, Embaló had nevertheless continued to form the new government, obtaining the support of the army.

Since 1974, the year of its independence, there have been four coups d’état and several attempts to carry out others in Guinea-Bissau. The country has about 1.5 million inhabitants and has long been confronted with problems related to drug trafficking.