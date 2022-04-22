A court supports the refusal of a father to vaccinate his 6-year-old son Legal News

Silvia León.- A Court of 1st Instance of Valencia supports the refusal of a father to vaccinate his 6-year-old son against covid-19, against the request of his mother. According to the Order issued by the judge, the interest of the minor prevails, since the vaccination of a child cannot be justified for social benefit, taking into account that the effects of contagion on children between 5 and 11 years of age pose a lower risk than the possible secondary effects, still unknown, of the administration of the vaccine.

We remember that the communities began to inoculate the vaccine to minors, between five and eleven years old, as of December 15, demanding the consent of the parents or legal guardians for its administration and having to go to the judge in case of discrepancy to decide which of the two has the power to decide, based on art. 156 of the Civil Code, as is the case.

The mother, against the position of the father, asked the judge to authorize her to be able to vaccinate her son based on the risk of contagion that the child had through school and the extracurricular activities that he carried out, in addition to the direct contact that kept with his grandparents. Likewise, although she argued that she did not have any disease that would contraindicate its administration, the resolution reflects that she did not provide any report to support the need for vaccination based on her age.

According to the father’s lawyer, Nuria Marin HortelanoOf the office Sirera Saval Association, the main difficulty was “the lack of prior case law” because most court rulings, which are also scarce, “had been favorable to vaccination.” Therefore, taking into account also the support of the prosecution’s claim of the parent, defend the position of the “non-vaccination” meant a “hard work of research on the medical and statistical data” that sostuvieran that exceeds risk benefits, legal claims.

Vaccination refusal

In this sense, the sentence indicates, the father based his position on the “discrepancies between the pediatric medical group about the inoculation of the vaccine in children under 12 years of age”, supporting his position on official reports, extracted directly from the Ministry’s website. of Health, which show that the effects of Covid-19 infection in minors are 99.7% mild or asymptomatic, the most serious cases being limited almost entirely to minors with previous pathologies. Likewise, he denies that the lack of vaccination could lead to any problem for the minor in carrying out extracurricular activities and alleges that “there are no previous pathologies of the minor that advise his vaccination.”

On the other hand, in addition to the statistical data provided, it should “be clear that it was not an anti-vaccine parent”, highlights the lawyer, since the minor had received all the vaccines on the vaccination schedule, since the father had not objected to “the administration of any vaccine, whose side effects are known”. Therefore, Marín emphasizes, the father’s refusal to take the vaccine focused solely and exclusively on the pediatric vaccine against the Covid-19, because of uncertainties about possible side effects.

In this regard, although international organizations and Spanish authorities advise vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, however, he says the sentence does not provide any “medical report by the mother to determine the need or at the least recommendation, administering the vaccine to a child of 6 years, not having any previous pathology that may arise that should have covid, have an increased risk to develop severe symptoms. ” Similarly, continued the judge, nor are given reports that report “data designed to show the incidence, severity and mortality of the Covid 19 in children 6 years”, “nor the benefits of vaccination,” but if, instead, there is a some uncertainty about the side effects of it.

At this point, taking into account the health situation of the country, where the authorities have relaxed the restrictions that previously existed, which shows the weakening of the disease, considered to judge who should be wise to advise whether or not to vaccinate the child. Therefore, he denies the request of the mother, based on the best interests of the child above the possible social benefit, whereas, according to the studies referred to above, the transmission of minors is much lower than that of adults.