a cowardice of Cristiano Ronaldo with his teammates?

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

Sixth in the Premier League after 37 matchdays and eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League and the round of 16 of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, Manchester United had a very sad season.

A Mancunian locker room under tension

According to information from the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the Red Devils last summer, has not been consulted often this season. But the few times he was, the Portuguese star wouldn’t hesitate to reveal problems in the dressing room.

Problems future Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to avoid next season. “What matters is the dressing room, you have to be able to manage the dressing room. You have to make it work. That’s how you win games.”

Ronaldo could be central to Ten Hag’s United plans #MUFC https://t.co/C5SR6XGAnn — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 16, 2022