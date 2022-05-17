Entertainment

a cowardice of Cristiano Ronaldo with his teammates?

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

Sixth in the Premier League after 37 matchdays and eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League and the round of 16 of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, Manchester United had a very sad season.

A Mancunian locker room under tension

According to information from the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the Red Devils last summer, has not been consulted often this season. But the few times he was, the Portuguese star wouldn’t hesitate to reveal problems in the dressing room.

Problems future Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to avoid next season. “What matters is the dressing room, you have to be able to manage the dressing room. You have to make it work. That’s how you win games.”

to summarize

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United last summer, has reportedly not been widely consulted this season. But the few times he was, the Portuguese star wouldn’t hesitate to reveal problems in the dressing room.

Fabien Chorlet

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira: Mini-dress and very high heels, the singer puts the package in New York

30 seconds ago

Leonor Espinosa was chosen as the best chef on the planet

10 mins ago

Anne Hathaway and her photo in a minidress and those high stiletto boots

11 mins ago

114 shirts on auction to fight against homophobia

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button