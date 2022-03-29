A crack from Barcelona would be a partner of Chucky Lozano

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.28.2022 10:05:20





Chucky Lozano could soon have a luxury partner. According to Daily Mail of England, the Naples you already have in the sight to the crack of Barcelona, memphis depay. The Italian squad considers that the Dutchman is the ideal replacement for Insigne, so they could try to finalize his signing this summer.

The striker was one of the elements most used for the whole azulgrana to the Start of the Bell and, despite only having played 20 LaLiga games, he has already contributed 10 goals and 2 assists.

Having recovered from an injury weeks ago, the Dutchman has not been able to show all his abilities with the team, so Xavi uses it as a revulsive. This situation could be enough so that the striker decides to pack for Italy.

However, the operation would not be easy for the Mexican team, since memphis is valued on €45 million and Xavi still counts with he for the next campaign.

In addition, the Napoli will have what quarrel to the player with other big clubs like the Juventus, Tottenham, the PSG and Olympique de Marseillewho are very interested in the technique of the Dutchman, who continues to be an important footballer for his team and Barcelona.