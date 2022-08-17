a crazy and modern version of If I Had 30

You may initially think that this is a reboot of the film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, but in reality it is a little more conceptual than that, since it is based on the idea of ​​being able to experience two different lives in the same one, for what Look Both Ways is a rather peculiar story that you can watch on Netflix from August 16, 2022.

The plot is really made to hook all of us who live our university stage, because Natalie is a girl who is on the eve of her graduation, until unexpectedly his life forks into two completely different realities: in the first she discovers that she is pregnant, so she must stay in her hometown; while in the second one she doesn’t, and she moves to Los Angeles to be able to fulfill her dreams.

Obviously this implies experiencing a transforming love and embarking on the career that he so desired as an artist, so the film is a reflection and paradox of what many of us experience in the transition between adolescence and adulthood: rediscovering ourselves.

Main cast

My Two Lives is a film starring Lili Reinhart, whom we have seen in the most recent version of Charlie’s Angels (2019) along with Kristen Stewart, Patrick Stewart, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Noah Centineo.

The rest of the cast is made up of Danny Ramirez, an actor who participated in the recent international success Top Gun: Maverick, David Corenswet (The Politician), Aisha Dee (Sissy), Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Luke Wilson (Legally Blonde ), Nia Long (The Fresh Prince) and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu, who is also the director of The Thing About Jellyfish, a film starring Millie Bobby Brown. @worldwide