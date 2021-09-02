A crazy passion with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence

Appointment tonight on TV with Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, his favorite partner (don’t worry: Lady Gaga knows…). The film is A crazy passion by Susanne Bier. You see it for them. But it’s also a good story. Of those, in fact, of crazy passions. It airs on Canale 5 at 9.20pm.

Tonight on TV there is A crazy passion: the plot

The story is that of a couple, in the 20s of the twentieth century, who went into business, in the lumber field, in North Carolina. He, George, and she, Serena, love each other and have a great flair for business. They are so ambitious that in a short time Pemberton Inc dominates the industry.

But she cannot have children. And he is hiding something. When she finds out… well, the passion goes crazy!

Susanne Bier, the director of The Undoing

Directed by Susanne Bier. Danish, he directed The Undoing, the miniseries with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and ours, since then, very launched Matilda De Angelis.

A crazy passion came out in 2014. The secret of the film is her, an expert in telling explosive liaisons. In the good (Love Is All You Need, with Pierce Brosnan and Trine Dyrholm). And more often in the bad (Do not desire the woman of others, After marriage And We two strangers, with Halle Berry and Benicio Del Toro). Above all, winner of a Academy Award for In a better world. On TV, before the extraordinary success of The Undoing, he signed The Night Manager. Another hit / cult …

Bradley and Jennifer: the supercouple of the new Hollywood

Cooper & Lawrence are just the latest of the great Hollywood couples who have found and found each other (even several times) on the set. You can find them all told and presented here. The challenge is between them and Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone…

The “our” together have toured Bright side (Oscar for her) And American Hustle. Then, after A crazy passion, It came Joy. Of them two, the director said: “Without Bradley the character would have been a lot less strong and masculine. He gives him some kind of “physical” strength, of nature. He is a determined, strong-willed, intelligent macho-man next to a super determined, strong-willed and beautiful macho-woman. The perfect mix for explosive energy “.

The curiosity

The film, set in the 1920s of the Nocevento, is based on the best seller Serena by Ron Rash. In the cast there is also Rhys Ifans, Hugh Grant’s roommate in Notting Hill.

Despite being only 23, Jennifer Lawrence was already a superstar at the time. And she was the one who persuaded the production to take Bradley Cooper. On the contrary, it was she who sent him the script and asked him to work together.

How did the producers say no to the ex Katniss of Hunger Games, new winner of the 2013 Oscar for the film shot with him?

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper our exclusive video interview

