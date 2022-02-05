a crazy photo – Libero Quotidiano





Well deserved rest for Damiano David, frontman of the Maneskin. The singer, after being a super guest in Sanremo, decided to spend an afternoon at the stadium. A fan of Roma, the artist was immortalized with a friend at the Olimpico to watch the match against Genoa. In some photos released on Twitter, Damiano can be seen singing the hymn during the match. Roma, through the official Twitter profile, celebrated the singer by posting a photo of Damiano with the yellow and red scarf.





Meanwhile, the band from the Capital has once again conquered the Ariston stage. After singing, Damiano himself let himself go to the emotion. The singer has in fact cried, only to then explain the reasons for that outburst. “Thanks to Amadeus which gave me the opportunity to take her to the most important stage in Italy – he said in reference to the song Coraline -. And thanks to you Giorgia who made me write and live it. To all of you, and to the music, simply thank you “.





Given the emotion, the host of Rai 1 he had intervened by embracing the young man artist. A scene that found the support of viewers, however amazed at what was on the air. “It seems to us the day before yesterday that we were on this stage. It is beautiful, this welcome is wonderful and it makes it even more special”, commented the group.



