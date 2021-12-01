World

a crazy photo – Libero Quotidiano

Gianluca Veneziani

Consistency, this unknown. Greta Beccaglia, the journalist erected as a martyr and icon of women harassed for having received a pat on the butt by an idiot then denounced and sentenced by her to Daspo, on July 2, 2019 on her Instagram profile she posted a photo of a man who was palpating the butt of the woman next to him with a certain vigor, while both were looking at a painting.

Greta Beccaglia? If a woman shakes you in front of you ...: unthinkable Giancarlo Gentilini, his censorship

Incredibly, Beccaglia, far from distancing herself from the gesture, commented on that image in this way: «Art & Love Love & Art». In short, then that touch (of a boyfriend or of a stranger?) Seemed to her synonymous with Art and Love … There are those who notice the contradiction. «Come on, it’s not paradoxical after last night’s gesture that has scandalized the television world? ” one writes, “Before it was Love, now it’s a lawsuit” adds another, “Isn’t this violence?”, “3 years of Daspo right away!” with indignation or irony.

It must be all the fault of the place: evidently in a museum certain gestures are artistic and sentimental expressions, where in front of a stadium they are transformed into very serious crimes such as sexual violence. But perhaps it is also the fault of the past: before Covid it was lawful, romantic and appreciable to touch the body of others, but now it has become criminal, as well as contagious and sinful. Beccaglia will apologize, but in front of this short circuit we feel taken for the c ** o.

Kicks in the cu ***, but not jail: Felt on the groping fan: what just doesn't add up

