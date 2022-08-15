“A criminal enterprise was dismantled”: federal agents arrest dock workers in San Juan

Federal agents this morning executed seven arrest warrants against seven people, including employees who work on the docks in San Juan, reported Stephen Muldrow, head of the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico.

The official indicated that among those arrested is Carlos Sánchez Ortiz, president of the ILA union, which brings together employees who work on the docks. The charges include an allegation of forfeiture, for what the scheme would have produced, which was approximately $1,184,525, as well as a residence, a vehicle and a boat.

In addition to Sánchez Ortiz, the other accused by a federal grand jury were identified as Pedro Pastrana González, Iara Clemente Rivera, Jorge Batista Maldonado, Víctor Torres Barrosom, José Fernández Cruz and Carlos Hernández Laguer.

The indictment includes seven criminal charges, including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act). They also allege extortion, mail and wire fraud and money laundering. The defendants face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to trick shipping companies into paying fees for loading and unloading merchandise at ports 9, 10 and 11 of the San Juan dock, under the threat of protests. and strikes by unionized employees of the ILA (International Longhoremen’s Association) union.

“Today a criminal enterprise was dismantled”Muldrow said at a news conference.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), postal inspectors, the Office of the Inspector General of the United States Department of Labor, the Office of Labor Management Standards and the Security Administration for Benefits participated in the operation. of the Employees of the Federal Labor Department.

Likewise, state police officers participated, as well as municipal police from San Juan and Carolina.