“A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good”, Samir Nasri invites CR7 to join OM

Trained at OM, Samir Nasri, in the form of a joke, called on Cristiano Ronaldo to join OM.

Monday evening, Manchester United signed their first success of the season at the end of the 3rd day of the Premier League by beating Liverpool 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a substitute at kick-off, only entered in the 86th minute of play. For Samir Nasri, who attended the meeting for Canal+ Sport, Ten Hag’s choice not to start CR7 is perfectly justified.

“The problem is that when Cristiano is on the pitch, he no longer has the performance of Cristiano from Real Madrid, but for him it’s still Cristiano Ronaldo. After that inhibits some players. We saw it on the last pass: Bruno Fernandes should never attempt this pass for Cristiano Ronaldo. There is Martial who is a little further and it is to him that he must cross. That’s why Ten Hag doesn’t bring him in after 60 minutes because he thinks it can upset his team’s game and that’s why he comes in at the end.explains Nasri.

For Nasri, Cristiano Ronaldo must leave Manchester United and make a financial sacrifice if he wants to find a club that plays in the Champions League: “From what we hear, Cristiano wants to play in the Champions League. I sincerely think that he should make concessions financially to be able to go to a competitive team that plays in the Champions League. And I hope he won’t tarnish the image he left at the club because he is one of the best players in the history of this club. And the story between Cristiano Ronaldo and his club must end in the best way. »

Samir Nasri mischievously adds that the Portuguese must even join OM: “I have a solution for him. He can terminate his contract, they give him half of his year and in Marseille they make an effort, they give him something and he comes to play in the Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo-Alexis Sanchez attack looks good. » We wish his dream to come true.