a Cristiano Ronaldo bis would already play alongside Lionel Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 market values ​​of Parisians

Among the many rumors circulating around PSG, one mentions the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Target of the Qataris for many years, the Portuguese could leave Manchester United, who will not play the Champions League next season. And Paris would be one of the few clubs to be able to assume his payslip while offering him a challenge that meets his expectations, that is to say to win the C1. It would then be his sixth personal coronation, which would make him the record holder with the late Paco Gento.

But before being able to dream of a Messi-Ronaldo association, PSG supporters can already rejoice to have a player in their ranks with the same mentality as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. This player is his compatriot Danilo. In L’Equipe du jour, we can read: “His physical strength, coupled with his great capacity for work, makes his former president in Funchal, Carlos Pereira, say that there are similarities in Danilo with a certain.. Cristiano Ronaldo “in his way of believing in it more than anything, his dedication to work, his winning spirit, his will”. A hell of a comparison but which is ultimately not a surprise. The soft-spoken “tank” is appreciated wherever he goes”.

The front page of L’Équipe on Sunday 8 May.

🗞️ Read the newspaper > https://t.co/c1Pv1o5KkO pic.twitter.com/f42KADbfaq — THE TEAM (@theteam) May 8, 2022