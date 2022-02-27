a critique of beauty pageants

The expectation that the series ‘Miss 89’ has generated since its announcement is fully justified; not only because of the pedigree behind it — it is a production by the Larraín brothers and directed by Lucía Puenzo, who is a highly acclaimed filmmaker — it also has a top-notch cast of Mexican actresses and its premise promises to cause a stir due to its disturbing theme. , presented in a thriller tone.

In this image released by Pantaya, Bárbara López, left, and Ilse Salas in a scene from the series Señorita 89. (Amaury Barrera/Pantaya via AP)

The series, which is part of the original programming of the Starzplay channel (part of the Amazon Prime platform), extensively recounts the aspects of the exhaustive training of the young women who are participants in the Miss Mexico 1989 pageant while a handful of them strive not only to win, but to come out alive from that competition where harassment abounds, emotional abuse and impossible to meet beauty standards are governed, something that also happens in real life, from where the director and the screenwriters took all the elements that make up the story.

The series, filmed on location in Mexico City, Acapulco, Oaxaca and Ciudad Juárez, has a cast led by Ilse Salas (‘The Good Girls’), Bárbara López (‘Amar a muerte’), Ximena Romo (‘Dogville’) and Juan Manuel Bernal.

Regarding why she approached a project like this, the director, daughter of Luis Puenzo, who made ‘Old Gringo’ in Mexico and won an Oscar in 1985 for best foreign film for ‘La historia oficial’, pointed out in a interview with the AP agency: “I would never have gotten into this world alone, but the Larraín’s proposal awakened all the prejudices I had about these contests, which I still have now, amplified after the investigation we did”.

This same investigation led her to discover that in pageants, regardless of their size—district, local, state or national—the pageants are often a hotbed of harassment by some organizers and sponsors of the contestants and how some of them also learn to negotiate their position in contests or the benefits they can obtain by arranging sexual favors.

Continue reading the story

It also seemed like an opportunity to go against the stereotype that women are capable of anything in order to win when they are facing the same objective, which is something very typical in this type of story. In his investigation, Puenzo also came across numerous anecdotes that ostensibly happened in different editions of the Señorita México pageant — which no longer exists and was eventually replaced by Nuestra Belleza, headed by Lupita Jones and which has not been without controversy.

“The battles of recent years have revealed the strength of women’s networks and how, on the contrary, when women work and watch their backs, they are very powerful,” says Puenzo, about the feminist tone (or rather, post -feminist) of the series. “In truth, what is at stake is their lives, and to get out of there they are going to get out together, at least that is what we seek to present in the eight episodes of this series.”

The plot of the story revolves around the experience lived by Dolores, Jocelyn and Ángeles, the representatives of the states of Guerrero, Chihuahua and Oaxaca, played by Bárbara López, Leidi Gutiérrez and Coty Camacho, while the roles of Concepción López Morton , a former beauty queen and contest director, and Elena, a university student hired as a cultural teacher for the contestants, fall to Ilse Salas and Ximena Romo, respectively.

In this image released by Pantaya, a scene from the series “Miss 89”. (Pantaya via AP)

Puenzo, who co-wrote the series with María Renée Prudencio and Tatiana Mereñuk, sought to give a voice to young women who come to contests with many dreams on their shoulders, pressured by their entire family, and some are consumed by that same pressure, since only one can to be the winner and fulfill all their wishes and this makes each one a friend who is also a potential danger.

Regarding her character, which is allegedly inspired by Jones, who is a controversial figure both for her methods and for her actions and opinions, Salas, who is an actress recognized for how selective she is with any of the projects she carries out, said that what attracted her most to Concepción López Morton is the accumulation of contradictions that it represents: “[Por un lado] she acts as a matriarch, as a protector, but at the same time she is also the greatest exploiter. Her bargaining chips are the girls… she somehow wields the same power that she has been a victim of, therefore she is weird and contradictory. I guess they’re the most fun characters to do.”

Ilse Salas. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for STARZPLAY)

In the series, López Morton and his brother Raúl (Bernal) are the supreme puppeteers who bring the contestants together for intensive training at ‘La Encantada’, a secluded farm where they receive all kinds of training but are also subjected to scrutiny and manipulation. bordering on obscene and abuse.

This custom of ‘isolating’ the contestants prior to the final contest is no longer customary, but at the time in which the melodrama is set, it was something of rigor and had serious consequences: for years it was rumored that the young women came to have collapses nervous; In fact, someone who spoke in not very good terms about her experience as Miss Federal District was Ernestina Sodi, Thalía’s sister, who held the title in 1977 and commented in an interview that they were subjected to inhuman pressure and that she did not enjoy her experience as a beauty queen at all.

For her part, Bárbara López, who rose to fame by forming the famous lesbian-romantic couple ‘Juliantina’ with Macarena Achaga, said that she was intrigued by the contrast between her character, who is a very beautiful woman but with low self-esteem, which leads her to have a secret drug addiction.

“Dolores has a lot of personality, she doesn’t really care much about how she looks, or what others say about her, because she is very sunk in an environment of toxic people, for her anything is an escape, that’s why she enroll in this beauty contest It is a contradiction that nothing else happens in contests, I think that in general, sometimes these opportunities that appear like a paradise can also end up being a hell and that is what Dolores discovers throughout the Serie”.

By daring to explore the objectification of the misses, Puenzo and his team undertake a very hard task that will make the series difficult to accept for some viewers, since it speaks frankly about topics that are not usually covered on television (even if it is streaming) such as forced prostitution, sexual extortion, violence by women against women, and materialism as a way to achieve success. These dark stories we’ve always heard become tangible in all eight episodes, showing the striking parallels between the glittering glamor of the beauty runway and the abysses of existential angst that lurk behind the spotlight, even now.

The cast also includes Natasha Dupeyrón as Miss Yucatán, Edwarda Gurrola, Marcelo Alonso, Ianis Guerrero and Luis Ernesto ‘El Güero’ Franco.

On February 27, two chapters will be released on the platform of Starzplay and then each Sunday a weekly episode will be shown, with the entire series available to binge-watch on April 10. So far it is not known if it is a limited series or if there will be a second season but, as Puenzo indicated, this is something that viewers will have the last word on.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: The incredible transformation of Adrián Uribe to look like an old man