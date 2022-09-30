a crony of Cristiano Ronaldo on the blaugrana shelves?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Barça will continue to be active during the next transfer window. If they have strengthened considerably this summer with the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé or Raphinha, the Blaugranas want to continue their work, especially in defense. The full-back positions still suffer from comparison with the best European teams. In particular on the right, where the injuries of Jules Koundé and Hector Bellerin weakened an already fragile position.

Culvert in the viewfinder

So inevitably, Barça is prospecting on the market. According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans would have set their sights on Diogo Dalot. After several complicated seasons with Manchester United, the Portuguese international is having a good start with the Red Devils. With only one year left on his contract, the right defender is at a turning point in his career. The English club has an option to extend his lease for a season, while Juventus, Atlético, AC Milan and AS Roma are also in the running. The summer promises to be busy for Diogo Dalot.