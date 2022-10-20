A cruise with Katy Perry

For the launch of “Prima”, Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest ship, the pop star with 48 million records sold was on board. Guided tour in the maze of this huge boat in pursuit of the singer.

At the Reykjavik pier, you can’t believe your eyes. 294 meters long, 44 wide, 20 decks and 143,000 tonnes, ready to swallow up 2,500 passengers… The announcement was clear, yet we imagined this newborn to be a little less chubby!

If we have never been a fan of oversized liners, we are necessarily even less so at a time when carbon balance and preservation of ecosystems are at the center of concerns. But once on board, we have to be honest: this ship looks good. And an exceptional godmother: Katy Perry.

First steps on board

Planted in the Penrose, the atrium with glass walls and futuristic curves rising over three floors, we quickly realize that meeting Katy Perry on this ship is not going to be easy… But first find our cabin. An elegant mini-suite with balcony in sober tones, and spacious. We appreciate the room, but even more the plan of the ship placed on the bed!

Without getting lost, we are ready to attend the christening ceremony at the Prima Theater, a three-storey auditorium that can, when the time comes, turn into a nightclub. On the stage of this flashy Vegas-like theater, Katy Perry delivers a performance worthy of the event. At the end of the concert, one certainty however: it is not tonight that we will obtain the autograph of the star requested by our… niece.

On the bridge.

© Christian Santiago



“The Haven“, intimacy and luxury

Now christened, the Norwegian Prima can cast off until its next stopover in Ireland. And we, hope that the two days of navigation allow us to fulfill the mission entrusted to us.

No need to be a detective to discover that Katy Perry, her companion Orlando Blum, and their daughter Daisy, reside in one of the 107 suites of the luxurious complex spread over 8 decks at the rear of the liner. At an “e” of paradise, “The Haven” is an ultra-high-end “refuge” accessed by private elevators. A ship within the ship, in short! On its sun deck, an infinity pool overlooks the wake of the boat.

Although the place has its own outdoor spa, we still hope to find the singer lounging on one of the Mandara Spa’s hot stone lounge chairs or stepping out of one of the 20 dedicated treatment cabins. White cabbage ! A glance in the adjoining sports hall… Nobody. She’s not at the casino either. No more in the luxury boutiques scattered over three floors.

Maybe on Ocean Boulevard? If we meet people on this outdoor deck lined with open-air lounges, bar terraces, and equipped with infinity pools and a glass bridge that gives us the impression of walking on water, no trace of Katy Perry. We are starting to despair of meeting her one day…

Around the world on the plate

At table.

© Christian Santiago



Our connected watch congratulates us on having exceeded 10,000 daily steps, a performance that has whetted our appetites. If mathematics is not our strong point, the calculation is quickly done: with the 17 restaurants that make up this floating city, we can, during the cruise, never eat in the same place. In theory… since it’s not easy to get a reservation at one of the 9 specialty restaurants. But, with its 11 spaces, the “Indulge Food Hall” is a good compromise for discovering a wide range of cuisines from around the world. “The Haven“ having its private restaurant, we know that the chances of finding ourselves next to the singer’s table are low.

The cruise has fun

The next day, we decide to go through the space dedicated to thrills. With “Prima Speedway“, the largest go-kart circuit at sea, and “The Drop“, the world’s first free-fall slide, it’s not Katy Perry that you find on deck 18, but a good dose of ‘adrenaline. In the process of recovering from our emotions with a game of mini-golf, we think we see the pop star. The time to put our club down, it’s too late… We’ll resume tomorrow.

As we prepare to continue our quest, a rumor, quickly confirmed, suggests that the star and her family have abandoned ship at the port of Cobh where we have just docked. Despite our bitter failure, we are relieved to be released from the pressure of the autograph. And we are finally going to enjoy a little, with a liberated spirit, from this mastodon of the seas.

https://www.ncl.com/en/en/