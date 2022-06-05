A crush on Alma Mango

Alma Mango is a radiant artist from the Bordeaux rap scene. His influences are numerous, like his origins: a West Indian mother and a Norman musician father. This 30-year-old lived in Paris for a long time, in the Marais district, before moving to Bordeaux a few years ago.

“A true concentrate of energy, Almä Mango is one of those female artists who have every intention of making a name for themselves on the front of the stage.“, says our musical delegate, Muriel Chedotal.

Very inspired in her youth by figures of strong women like Beyoncé or Rihanna, today she listens to Meryl, Lala &Ce or even Corneille and Anderson .Paak. Passionate about rap, tropical music and Afro-beat, she wrote her first lyrics in 2009 but first shined in freestyle with her friends.

Courageous and ultra-motivated, it was in 2013 that she began to assert herself in legendary jam sessions in Paris, particularly at the New Morning and stands out for its “kicker” side with its secret formula: tropical hip-hop that shines and sparkles. She has won over a large audience on her social networks and has been one of the finalists for the past few months in the latest editions of recognized springboards, such as Rappers in Freedom and buzz booster. At each of her passages on stage, she stands out for her flow posed on texts committed to the place of women in society.

This generous, endearing and natural artist is preparing her first album Sleepless night for June 10. A musical journey that encompasses sensitivity, joie de vivre and love.

Three excerpts from his future album have already been unveiled, including the single joggo which has more than 150,000 views on YouTube and stands out as the most representative title of the Almä Mango universe in a dynamic and festive atmosphere on songs with serious messages 🔽

Discover this young woman determined to work for gender equality in our society with this bewitching and dancing clip, the perfect reflection of this committed musician 🔽

Or even Sleepless nightthe title track of his upcoming album, under the lucky star of the Bordeaux label Shinobee Records, dedicated to urban music and developing artists from the entity Baco Music 🔽

Note that Almä Mango will be surrounded by a 100% female live band to present its first album, notably on the stage of the Garorock festival on July 2 in Marmande (47) and at Poupet festival in Saint-Malo-du-Bois (85) July 9.