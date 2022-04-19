A cryptic tweet from Elon Musk baffles Twitter investors

The billionaire businessman Elon Musk kept investors guessing this weekend, posting a cryptic tweet with the word “tend”, a possible reference to a potential takeover offer to the shareholders of Twitter inc. for control of the company.

The world’s richest person caused a stir last week after he submitted a $43 billion proposal offering $54.20 per share for the social network, which prompted Twitter to adopt a so-called “poison pill” clause on Friday to make it harder for Musk or a group of investors to acquire more shares..

If Twitter’s directors ultimately reject it, the world might learn if Musk was really threatening to appeal directly to shareholders or if he had just added Elvis Presley’s 1956 hit.”love me tender” to your playlist.

Musk may seek to partner with investors including Oracle Corp., given that his co-founder Larry Ellison is on the board of Tesla Inc., along with a group of private equity firms including Thoma Bravo, analysts wrote on Friday. from Bloomberg Intelligence Mandeep Singh and Ashley Kim. That partnership could raise the offer to $50 billion, they wrote.

An acquisition is far from a sure thing, even without the “poison pill” clause and the defensive tactics of the company’s board. Musk told a TED conference on April 14 that he “isn’t sure” if he will actually be able to acquire the company, adding that he has a backup plan, without offering details.

During the weekend, Musk said that the economic interests of the Twitter board of directors are not aligned with those of the shareholders. He was responding to a tweet about board member stock holdings, saying that with the departure of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, the board “collectively owns almost no stock.” He had previously tweeted that the board risks liability if it acts against shareholders.

Dorsey, who will remain on the company’s board until the end of this year, also took the unusual step of criticizing its managers on the platform. “It has been systematically the dysfunction of the company,” Dorsey wrote of the Twitter board.

With all eyes on the battle for Twitter, Wall Street banks are taking sides. Twitter has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has previously argued with Musk over valuing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Tesla stock. Morgan Stanley is advising Musk.

Twitter shares have risen about 15% since Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in the company on April 4., but, at $45.08 as of April 14, they are a long way from their offer price, reflecting doubts that a deal will happen. Tesla has fallen 9.2% in the same period, as its investors grapple with the possibility that its chief executive will be distracted by another public company or a project that he is passionate about. The electric vehicle maker is also under pressure in China, where its huge Shanghai car factory has been closed for weeks due to measures to contain Covid-19 in the region.

This week, Tesla will present its results for the first quarter, after having registered a record of deliveries in the first three months of the year. Analysts estimate revenue of about $17.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share.

“Tesla’s next phase of growth depends primarily on the removal of capacity constraints in Europe as the Berlin factory begins deliveries,” Tesla analysts wrote last week. Bloomberg Intelligence Kevin Tynan and Andreas Krohn. “The pace of adoption and subsequent competition, given a more intense government subsidy and regulatory environment, increases the urgency to build high-volume boards abroad.”